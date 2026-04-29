Zimbabwe: ZNA Warns Public Over Fake Army Recruitment Advert

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has issued a warning to members of the public over a fake recruitment advert circulating on social media platforms.

In a statement Colonel Hlengiwe Dube, Director of Army Public Relations said the advert was being spread by "mischief makers" with the intention of deceiving job seekers.

"The Zimbabwe National Army would like to inform members of the public to be on the lookout for a fake ZNA recruitment advert circulating on social media platforms. The fake recruitment advert was flighted by some mischief makers who are circulating it to mislead and defraud unsuspecting members of the public," he said.

The army said it has not announced any general duty soldiers' recruitment for 2026 and does not use social media platforms for recruitment purposes.

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"In view of the foregoing, the ZNA would like to categorically state that the organisation has not flighted any general duty soldiers' recruitment advert for 2026. The ZNA does not use social media platforms for the purpose of recruitment. The organisation uses formal communication channels such as electronic and print media," he added.

He also clarified that the army does not engage third parties to conduct recruitment processes and does not charge any fees to applicants.

"Members of the public are once again advised that the ZNA does not engage third parties for recruitment nor do they charge a fee on applicants," he said

The army warned that anyone found posing as a recruitment agent or associating themselves with the fake process would face legal action.

"Anyone caught associating themselves with recruiting in the ZNA will be prosecuted," said Dube.

Members of the public who encounter suspicious individuals posing as army recruitment agents have been urged to report them immediately.