Uganda: From CEO to Supermarket Attendant in One Weekend

There is a kind of busyness many people celebrate, yet it quietly steals from them in ways they rarely stop to measure.

You wake up early, move quickly from one task to another, run errands, tick boxes, and by the end of the day, you are exhausted.

The body is tired, the mind overstretched, and it feels like you have "worked hard." But if someone asked a simple question what meaningful progress did you make today? the answer might not come easily.

Because the uncomfortable truth is this: not all activity is progress, and not all busyness is productive.

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Sometimes, people simply stay busy doing things that do not move their lives, careers, or businesses forward.

Many spend valuable hours handling tasks that someone else could do faster, better, and more efficiently.

A person can spend two hours pushing a trolley through a supermarket comparing prices, or half a day moving through markets like Kalerwe or Nakasero bargaining over household items, believing they are saving money.

But in reality, what is saved financially may be lost in time and time is the one resource that can never be recovered.

There is nothing wrong with participating in family responsibilities or supporting a spouse. Those moments matter. But it is also important to question whether activity has been confused with value.

Is carrying shopping bags the highest expression of commitment? Or could that same time be invested in more meaningful conversations, planning, rest, or shared experiences that strengthen relationships beyond routine errands?

Because presence is not only physical it is intentional.

The same pattern appears in everyday tasks people casually take on: washing cars at home, mowing compounds, fixing household issues simply to "save money." On the surface, it appears responsible. But beneath it lies a deeper question: are people truly saving money, or quietly limiting their own potential?

While one person reluctantly performs that task, someone else sees it as a livelihood opportunity -- work they would do better, faster, and with gratitude because it directly supports their survival.

That realization changes one's relationship with money.

Almost everyone around you is a potential employer.

There is always an activity you dislike doing that another person is hoping to be paid for.

Money, therefore, is not merely something to hold tightly. It is designed to move. It creates value, buys time, enables specialization, and allows people to focus on areas where they are most effective.

When people refuse to spend where necessary, they often force themselves into roles outside their strengths while sacrificing time that could create far greater value elsewhere.

The lesson becomes even more important in business.

At the beginning of any enterprise, founders naturally do everything themselves. They become the accountant, marketer, operations manager, customer care officer, and sometimes even the cleaner. That phase builds resilience and teaches the business from the ground up.

But the danger comes when entrepreneurs remain stuck there.

Many business owners become addicted to control, failing to realize that doing everything personally eventually limits growth.

A powerful idea explored in The E-Myth Revisited is that entrepreneurs should work on their business, not constantly in their business.

That distinction changes everything.

Working in the business keeps someone trapped in operations. Working on the business creates room for strategic thinking, expansion, innovation, systems building, and long-term growth.

When entrepreneurs are buried in daily operational tasks, they lose perspective. Expansion becomes difficult because all their energy is consumed by routine issues. Growth stalls because they are occupied with work that someone else could competently handle.

The consequences can be costly.

In the early days of Jonakee Holdings Limited's money-lending business, vehicle collateral was valued internally instead of using professional valuers.

Cars were physically inspected, followed by informal consultations with brokers to estimate their worth.

At the time, it appeared efficient and cost-saving.

But the business soon discovered the hidden risks.

Some clients strategically presented polished, high-end vehicles that looked valuable on the surface. Based on visual assessment and quick consultations, loans were approved. Yet when recovery became necessary, some of those vehicles could not recover the loan amounts issued against them.

The company unintentionally drifted into vehicle speculation instead of remaining focused on lending.

That experience exposed an important lesson: professionals exist for a reason.

Valuers, accountants, lawyers, marketers, and other specialists spend years mastering their craft. Refusing to engage them may not only compromise quality but also slow business growth significantly.

Research consistently shows that businesses investing in specialization and effective delegation scale faster than those where founders insist on handling everything personally. Growth requires perspective, and perspective requires space.

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Even in personal life, the numbers are revealing.

Spending just 10 to 15 hours weekly on low-value errands and routine chores can consume more than 500 hours annually. Those are hours that could have been invested in learning new skills, building businesses, strengthening relationships, resting, or planning for the future.

Instead, they disappear into activity that feels productive but creates little long-term value.

For someone else, however, those same tasks are opportunities.

That is why spending money wisely is not wasteful. Misplaced effort is the real problem.

Money should create time, efficiency, and focus. It should allow people to concentrate on the areas where they add the greatest value.

The objective is not to avoid work altogether. The objective is to identify the work that only you can do the work that truly moves your life, career, or business forward and focus your energy there.

Because being busy is easy. Anyone can fill a day with activity.

Being effective is harder. It requires clarity, discipline, and the willingness to let go.

Sometimes growth is not about doing more.

Sometimes it is about doing less but doing the right things better.