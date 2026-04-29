Tanzania: Dodoma Braces for Ruto's Tour of the Tanzanian Parliament

29 April 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Dodoma — KENYA'S President William Ruto is scheduled to address Tanzania's Parliament on May 5, 2026, in a move aimed at strengthening regional cooperation.

The announcement was made in Parliament in Dodoma today, April 29, 2026, by Deputy Speaker Daniel Sillo, who said the session will be attended by top national leaders, with President Ruto's address forming a key highlight.

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According to the Deputy Speaker, the visit is geared towards deepening bilateral ties between Tanzania and Kenya, particularly in trade, investment and broader economic development.

The announcement was issued during the 19th sitting of the Third Meeting of the 13th Parliament currently underway in Dodoma.

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