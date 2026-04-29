Tanzania Rules Out Any Plan to Ban Tourist Hunting

Arusha — THE Tanzanian government has ruled out any plan to suspend or ban tourist hunting, saying it is instead strengthening policies, laws and guidelines to ensure the activity supports conservation, national revenue and community development.

Speaking at the opening of a consultative meeting with the Tanzania Hunting Operators Association ( TAHOA ), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Tanzania, Dr Hassan Abbas, said the government recognises wildlife as a strategic resource with significant contribution to the economy, environmental conservation and community welfare.

Elaborating, the PS stated that the government's focus remains on developing not shutting down the sector and that ongoing reforms aim to enhance sustainability and competitiveness in the global tourist hunting market.

Additionally, he expressed optimism that the meeting would generate practical strategies to address key challenges facing the industry and boost its performance.

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Moreover, the Permanent Secretary urged stakeholders to uphold ethics by protecting wildlife, combating poaching, complying with tax obligations and ensuring surrounding communities benefit from the sector.

On his part, Director of Wildlife in the ministry, Alexander Lobora, said such engagements have continued to offer a valuable platform for dialogue and solutions between the government and industry players.

Meanwhile, TAHOA Chairman, Michel Mantheakis, commended the government for its cooperation, affirming the association's commitment to operating in line with laws and regulations.

He noted that any decline or halt in tourist hunting would not only reduce government revenue but also weaken conservation efforts, ultimately threatening the sustainability of the sector.