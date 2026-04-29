Rwanda Considers Restricting Social Media Use for Children Under 16

The government is considering introducing a law that would restrict children under the age of 16 from using social media platforms, in an effort to strengthen child protection in the digital space.

The Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, said on Wednesday, April 29, that relevant institutions are working together to draft the legislation, aimed at curbing cyber-related crimes and shielding minors from harmful online content.

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She said findings of a recent study which revealed that 46 per cent of schoolchildren access online platforms using mobile phones, often without adequate parental supervision or other safeguards. In many cases, children use their parents' devices, exposing them to content that may not be age-appropriate.

The study indicates that 30-35 per cent of students face anxiety-related challenges linked to digital distractions, particularly from platforms such as TikTok and YouTube.

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"In many households, children tend to have more digital knowledge than their parents or guardians, who may not fully understand what the children are accessing, and these are the issues we want to tackle," Ingabire said.

She added that concerns go beyond exposure to harmful content, pointing to the growing psychological impact of social media use among young people.

"Content on digital platforms is often designed to be highly engaging, encouraging prolonged use and making it difficult for children to refocus once they return to traditional learning environments.

"This, in turn, reduces their attention span in class, and some students end up struggling with schoolwork because they are unable to sustain concentration for long periods," she said.

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As a result, authorities say the proposed law is part of a broader effort to create a safer and more balanced digital environment for children, while ensuring that technological growth does not come at the expense of their well-being.

The Minister recommended structured and supervised screen time, along with greater awareness among parents about the type of content children consume.

The minister also stressed that effective implementation of any future law will depend on parental involvement.

"If parents do not understand and align with these efforts, it will be difficult to move forward," she said.

She noted that in some countries, child online protection policies restrict parents from placing children under the age of 16 in content creation, particularly in cases involving monetisation or activities that may have long-term consequences.

"Although Rwanda has not yet reached that stage, we are prepared to take firm action where necessary. We will not remain passive on this issue. We will act, even if some parents may be reluctant to accept that these measures are meant to protect their own children," she added.

Ingabire said the proposed restrictions are not being developed in isolation but draw lessons from international practices.

"These are the measures we have seen being implemented in other countries, but they must be adapted through collaboration with internet service providers, parents, social media companies, and children themselves, so that they understand they are not permitted to own accounts on such platforms," she said.

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She added that while such measures may not completely eliminate online crimes, they have proven effective in reducing risks in countries like Australia and Austria.

Ingabire emphasised that the government is not turning away from digital development but is instead working to ensure it benefits children safely.

"We are still a country striving to expand in terms of technology, but we are doing so in a way that minimises the negative impacts associated with it. Measures are already in place within the education system. School computers are equipped with technical controls that limit access to educational content and block social media platforms," she said.