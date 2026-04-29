Somalia: Drought, Piracy, and Political Tensions - People Need Immediate Assistance

Mogadishu — The situation in Somalia remains fragile, with increased piracy, a worsening humanitarian crisis, and political tensions as the main current challenges. More than six million Somalis are affected by acute food insecurity (see Fides, 3/3/2026). The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) warns that the situation has been exacerbated by the regional repercussions of the US-Iran conflict and advancing climate change. Since the beginning of the year, more than 500,000 people have been displaced, over 90% of them due to drought. In addition, 3.3 million Somalis have already fled the country. Children are particularly affected. The humanitarian crisis is being intensified due to the drought, which has destroyed livelihoods, including crops, and killed livestock. The entire population is awaiting urgently needed aid, which has not yet arrived due to drastically reduced funding.

This year, according to the Financial Monitoring Service of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, only 14% of the requested funds have been received. According to officials, Somalia has been deliberately excluded from the $2 billion global humanitarian aid program announced by the United States for this year, due to allegations of embezzlement, corruption, and the destruction of a US-funded World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in the country.

The phenomenon of piracy is also contributing to this precarious situation. In recent days alone, there have been reports of boardings, kidnappings, hijackings of large vessels, and hostage-taking of sailors off the Somali coast.

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Political instability has intensified following Parliament's approval on March 4 of the new Constitution, rejected and boycotted by the opposition coalition. The new constitution revises and modifies the provisional 2012 constitution.

The most significant and controversial reform introduced universal suffrage after more than half a century, allowing citizens to elect their members of Parliament for the first time. Until now, Somalia operated under a clan-based electoral system. Clan members nominated members of parliament and senators, who in turn elected the head of state.

The conflict with Al-Shabaab also continues: the group maintains control of territories and imposes taxes on water and food. Political instability remains high, with constant tensions between the federal government and member states such as Puntland and Jubaland.