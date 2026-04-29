Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Joseph Shikongo, has clarified that the recent reshuffle of senior officers is a planned, strategic move to strengthen the police force and improve service delivery nationwide.

In an interview with New Era yesterday, Shikongo said the transfers are not driven by punishment or by a reaction to isolated incidents but are guided by the operational needs of the Namibian Police.

Yesterday, the police announced the transfer of Commissioner Julia Sakua, who is moving from Kavango West region to become the new regional commander for Zambezi region. Commissioner Andreas Pingana Shilelo has been transferred from Zambezi to Oshana, while Commissioner Andreas Nelumbu is moving from State House to the Office of the Inspector General.

In addition, Commissioner Sakaria Lungameni Naftal has been reassigned from Oshana region to the Office of the Inspector General, where he will assume duties as presidential security chief.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We don't just change or reshuffle people because something has happened. The reshuffle of officers is based on the interest of the force," he said.

He explained that policing is dynamic and requires flexibility in deployment.

According to him, an officer's role today may change tomorrow depending on where their service is most needed.

Shikongo stressed that these changes are part of broader adjustments within the force, including transfers of deputy commissioners and other officers across various regions, such as Ohangwena, Otjozondjupa and Hardap.

More clarity

The Inspector General strongly denied rumours suggesting that some officers had been demoted, addressing public speculation.

"What is demotion? If someone remains a commissioner and keeps the same rank, how can that be called a demotion? Nobody has been demoted," he clarified.

He explained that a demotion would only occur if an officer's rank is reduced, which has not happened in any of the recent changes.

He emphasised the process was transparent, consultative, and in the force's best interest. Shikongo mentioned that affected officers were informed and could respond before transfers were finalised.

He also dismissed claims that officers were abruptly moved without notice, explaining that a formal procedure was followed.

"They were not just told, 'No, you pack and go'. What I did as Inspector General, first of all, I sent them letters of intention that, yes, I'm intending to transfer you here. What's your comment?" he explained.

According to Shikongo, officers were allowed to give feedback on their proposed transfers, ensuring that the process remained fair and professional.

While some officers initially sought legal advice, the Inspector General said this did not disrupt the process.

"There were a few that went to the lawyers, but without me stopping them... they made a U-turn. They came back and said, 'No, General, we are no longer continuing with the lawyers,"' he said.

He added that the officers later accepted their new responsibilities and have already begun reporting to their new duty stations.

For those whose transfers will take effect on 1 May, the Namibian Police has implemented structured procedures to ensure a smooth transition.

Good change

Beyond immediate operational needs, Shikongo said the reshuffle is also aimed at preventing long-term stagnation within the force. He pointed out that some officers have served in the same areas for decades, which can limit exposure and effectiveness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In some cases, like in Osire, where I visited recently, people have been in one place for more than 20 years, starting as constables and rising through the ranks without moving. When that happens, they can become too localised," he said.

He emphasised that moving officers helps broaden their experience, improve performance, and ensure that leadership skills are applied where they are most needed.

"As a commander, you must ensure there is no vacuum in leadership and that command and control remain strong. You also look at the ability of individuals to perform certain functions," Shikongo added. "

The reshuffle, he concluded, reflects a long-term vision to build a more responsive, balanced, and effective police service for Namibia.

"This is about strengthening the organisation. It is about making sure the Namibian Police continues to serve the nation efficiently," Shikongo said.