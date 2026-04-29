Africa: Rwandan Firms Eye Deals At Africa CEO Forum

Rwandan businesses are looking to the upcoming Africa CEO Forum 2026 as a key platform to forge partnerships, navigate global trade disruptions, and unlock new growth opportunities across the continent.

The Africa CEO Forum, set for May 14-15, is one of the largest international gatherings of Africa's private sector.

The event is expected to attract more than 2,800 participants, including over 1,000 chief executives and representatives from more than 1,200 companies operating across the continent.

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Held under the theme "The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership," the forum will convene business leaders, investors, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond to discuss opportunities shaping the continent's economic future.

Julie Mutoni, Deputy Group CEO of Multilines International, said the logistics sector is under strain due to global tensions disrupting major trade routes.

She noted that rising fuel costs and longer shipping routes have increased both transit times and expenses for cargo destined for Rwanda.

To address these challenges, she is exploring alternative logistics routes, particularly through Djibouti, in partnership with a container terminal operator.

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"We are looking at how we can reduce transit time from about 25 days to between six and ten days, especially for shipments from Asia. When cargo arrives in Djibouti, it can be airlifted to Kigali within 72 hours," she said.

Mutoni added that discussions are already underway with potential partners, including plans to work with RwandAir and Ethiopian Airlines.

"I plan to meet the CEO of the company from Djibouti during the forum to assess how viable this route will be. If we reach an agreement, it could significantly reduce both time and costs in the industry.

"I will also be on the lookout for more business and investment opportunities. Given what is happening globally, it is important to diversify and explore emerging opportunities."

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Michael Shyaka Nyarwaya, founder of the Afri-Global Cooperation Programme, said business growth is largely driven by relationships and collaboration.

For him, the forum presents an opportunity to forge strategic partnerships that could lead to joint ventures and broader business expansion.

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"We are also aiming to establish branches across the continent, so this is a great opportunity to meet the right people who can support that vision. Additionally, those who want to invest in Rwanda can partner with us, just as we would look to do business in their respective countries," he said.

Beyond financial gains, Nyarwaya emphasised the value of knowledge exchange.

"These conferences are not only about making money, but also about gaining knowledge and skills. We exchange ideas, learn from speakers and panellists, and connect with people from different backgrounds. That is a very important opportunity."

Diane Mukasahaha, founder and CEO of DIKAM Ltd, a textile and clothing manufacturing company, said she benefited from attending the previous two editions of the forum in Rwanda and Abidjan.

"During those events, I met professionals from countries such as Benin and Côte d'Ivoire who are also in the textile industry. We shared similar experiences and explored opportunities to exchange supplies," she said.

Mukasahaha said she is particularly eager to attend this year's edition, citing its high-level engagements.

"I want to better understand where Africa is heading, especially in light of current global tensions.

"Businesses are evolving because of these dynamics, including conflicts in the Middle East. I am interested in learning how others are coping, as these challenges affect us all. It is important to share experiences and learn from one another," she added.