Rwanda: Kigali - Man Arrested Over Rape, Attempted Murder

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has arrested a man in Nyarugenge District, accusing him of rape and attempted murder on young women he targeted with false promises of jobs.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 27, RIB said Jean d'Amour Habarurema targeted victims through a WhatsApp group where job opportunities were also shared.

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"Investigations indicate that the suspect would identify women seeking employment, contact them, and promise to secure jobs for them in Shyorongi," RIB said.

"He would send transport money and, upon meeting them, lure them to a nearby forest where he assaulted them and took their belongings under threats to their lives."

According to RIB, Habarurema victimised several women, including an underage victim. Some managed to escape before being assaulted, although one sustained stab wounds while resisting.

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The victims were drawn from different areas, including the City of Kigali, Kamonyi District, and Bugesera District.

RIB said Habarurema is being investigated for three offences: rape, attempted murder, and defilement.

The bureau urged the public to exercise caution when dealing with individuals offering opportunities online, especially unsolicited job offers, emphasising the need for vigilance to prevent falling victim to fraud schemes.

It also called on the public to continue cooperating with law enforcement by sharing information that can help prevent such crimes and facilitate the arrest of suspects.