Rwanda: Ntare Louisenlund School Stands for Unity, Peace After Kigali Genocide Memorial Visit

In a meaningful moment of remembrance and learning, students and staff from Ntare Louisenlund School (NLS) affirmed their commitment to unity following a visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial, as Rwanda and the world mark the 32nd commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The visit, held on Saturday, April 25, brought together 65 students from Grades 7 and 8, 21 school staff members, and 12 visiting students from Louisenlund, Germany.

Also read: Ntare Louisenlund School welcomes Class of 2031, approximately 120 students enrolled

Understanding history through remembrance

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During the visit, participants were taken through a historical overview of the memorial before touring its various sections.

Inaugurated in 2004, the Kigali Genocide Memorial is the final resting place for over 250,000 Genocide victims. It comprises several sections, including a history museum, a children's memorial, and mass graves.

Reflecting on the experience, Ariella Gatera Igihozo, a Grade 8 student at NLS, described Rwanda's history as painful but essential to understand.

"Even though I was not there during the Genocide, this visit helped me imagine and understand what happened. It wasn't an easy experience," she said.

Igihozo emphasised that learning about the country's past is crucial for nation building.

"This is a significant experience, and as a Rwandan, it is important to understand our history. It helps us build and develop our country while knowing where we came from," she added.

Emotional reflections from students, call for unity and shared identity

Igihozo urged fellow youth to prioritise unity and reject divisions.

"We are all Rwandans. There is no division, no labels. If we want to move forward, we must accept that and move in unity, not division," she said.

The memorial presents Rwanda's history from the pre-colonial period to colonisation, the events leading up to the Genocide, and the country's recovery journey. Students observed that this comprehensive narrative helped them develop a deeper connection to their country.

It also features an exhibition on other genocides around the world, aimed at preserving memory, educating future generations, and reinforcing the message of "Never Again," which intends to prevent the recurrence of such atrocities globally.

For Ian Ngoga, also a Grade 8 student, the visit was both educational and emotional. He expressed gratitude to the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) for liberating the country and ending the Genocide.

He particularly reflected on the children's memorial, describing it as heartbreaking.

"It is inhumane to take innocent lives. The experience was very educational, and I look forward to visiting more memorial sites to learn even more," he said.

Ngoga encouraged young people to actively engage with the country's history.

"We should always be interested in learning more about our history and never forget what happened. It is not meant to make us sad, but to help us learn and ensure it never happens again."

School leadership on the importance of remembrance, peace and unity through education

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The Head of School, Damien Paul Vassallo, observed that maintaining peace is key to building Rwanda and the world.

"We must never forget but always remember. Transformation begins with commemoration," he said.

"Effective, meaningful education includes understanding and learning from history, including its darkest moments, so that we can move forward from generation to generation with the knowledge, wisdom, and mindset to build a better future and a lasting peace."

Explaining the significance of remembrance and commemoration for the school, Vassallo said that it strengthens the bond within the community while deepening intergenerational connection and the country.

"It also instils in our students the values of this restored and renewed Rwanda, which emphasises unity and solidarity within the community and broader society," he stated.