Rwanda: Activists Call for Inclusive Early Warning Systems for Women With Disabilities

Activists are calling for enhanced early warning systems tailored to women with disabilities, saying this is critical to amplifying their voices and enabling meaningful participation in climate change policy and negotiations.

Rwanda is among 12 African countries implementing the Strengthening the Voices of Women with Disabilities to Actively Participate in Climate Change Policy and Negotiations (STREVOW) project.

Other countries include Burundi, Comoros, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Tanzania, South Sudan, Seychelles and Uganda.

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Studies show that negative attitudes and structural barriers linked to different impairments make women with disabilities more vulnerable to climate change, violence and discrimination.

Funded by the Africa Climate Change Fund of the African Development Bank (AfDB), the project will conduct a regional gender-responsive diagnostic analysis of vulnerability and adaptive capacity to climate change in Eastern Africa. It also aims to empower women with disabilities, including those from indigenous communities, to take part in climate negotiations and policymaking.

"Rwandan women are intentionally advocating for climate action to be inclusive," said Annette Bukombe, a disability rights advocate.

She highlighted limited access to climate information as a major gap.

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"One key question is how people with disabilities access climate information. Early warning systems are often not inclusive--they can be inaccessible to people with hearing impairments, intellectual disabilities, or those in remote areas without internet access," she said.

Bukombe noted that many women in rural communities receive information too late, raising concerns about how climate risk communication can be improved to ensure timely alerts for all.

"Climate warnings are matters of life and safety. People cannot prepare for disasters they are unaware of, so access to information must be inclusive--from announcements to response actions and project design," she added.

She stressed the need for accessible formats, including sign language and audio alerts, to ensure no one is left behind.

"If early warnings are not interpreted into sign language, deaf individuals are excluded. Likewise, if mobile alerts are not available in audio format, people with visual impairments may miss critical information," she said.

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Bukombe also stressed the importance of including women with disabilities in decision-making processes.

"The goal is to empower them to actively participate in climate policy negotiations, because meaningful influence requires leadership," she said.

The project further calls for disability-inclusive disaster risk reduction, accessible early warning systems, and equitable climate finance.

"Equity goes beyond equality. It ensures individuals receive the support they need to participate fully, for instance, covering costs for personal assistants where necessary," she explained.

She added that financial institutions should design inclusive climate-focused products, governments should decentralise budgets, and organisations should prioritise the inclusion of women with disabilities.

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The project is implemented by the Centre for Inclusive Climate Change Adaptation for a Sustainable Africa (ICCASA) in partnership with the Centre for Minority Rights Development (CEMIRIDE).

The Rwanda Organisation of Persons with Physical Disabilities and Wheelchair Users (ROPPD-WU) also emphasised the need for inclusive disaster response strategies.

"During disasters, persons with physical disabilities often face greater challenges, including higher costs and slower recovery," the organisation said.

It urged key institutions, including the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), the Ministry of Environment, and the National Council of Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), to take proactive steps to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities.

The organisation also called for accessible evacuation centres and inclusive preparedness strategies.

MINEMA said it is working with the National Union of Disability Organisations in Rwanda (NUDOR) to improve access to climate information.

Valentine Kampire, Programme Coordinator Associate at the HEZA Initiative, highlighted ongoing efforts targeting communities and schools.

"We are implementing community-based disaster preparedness programmes and school eco-clubs that promote environmental awareness and resilience," she said.

At community level, the initiative raises awareness on responding to disasters such as floods and landslides. In schools, eco-clubs led by girls, including those with disabilities, promote tree planting and environmental stewardship.

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Kampire stressed that persons with disabilities must be included in emergency communication systems.

"Community members must take responsibility to ensure they are informed and included," she said.

She noted that the initiative has reached more than 1,000 women, including adolescent mothers and women with disabilities, about 5 percent of whom are organised into support groups.

These groups engage in savings schemes and livelihood projects such as poultry farming and seed-based agriculture, helping improve incomes and strengthen climate resilience.

Jean Claude Ngabonziza, Managing Director of Inclusive Life Change at We Got Your Back NGO, said inclusion must begin at the design stage.

"Inclusion starts at strategy and programme design. In our programmes, 60 percent of stakeholders are women, and at least 5 percent are women with disabilities," he said.

He called for greater support for women-led green initiatives that combine climate action with income generation.

"When given the right support, women and persons with disabilities can contribute significantly to environmental protection and economic development," he added.