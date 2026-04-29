Rwanda: APR Lose Last Group Stage Game, All Rwandan Clubs Advance

APR VC suffered a straight-sets defeat to Egypt's Petrojet in their final Group A match at the Africa Men's Club Volleyball Championship, losing 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 29-27) on Monday at BK Arena.

Despite the loss, all four Rwandan clubs have already secured qualification for the knockout stage, which begins on Wednesday, April 29. APR had been aiming to complete the group stage unbeaten, but Petrojet proved too strong on the day.

Also read: Sport-S edge Cameroon Sport, advance into knockout round

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APR started with intent in the opening set in what was effectively a battle for top spot. However, lapses in defence and reception allowed Petrojet to take control and comfortably claim the set 25-18.

Head coach Sammy Mulinge made changes in the second set, resting outside hitter James Achuil and introducing Samuel Niyonshima, while Willy Mucyo was deployed on the right side alongside Yves Mutabazi. Despite the adjustments, Petrojet maintained their dominance to take the set 25-18.

APR showed greater determination in the third set, with Niyonshima leading the attack as they pushed to extend the match. However, defensive errors at crucial moments proved costly, allowing Petrojet to edge the set 29-27 and seal the victory.

Elsewhere in Group A, Uganda's Nemo Stars finished second after sweeping DR Congo's Litto Team 3-0 (25-21, 25-16, 25-12).

In Group B, Al Ahly maintained a perfect record with a 3-0 win over AS INJS (25-13, 25-15, 25-17), while Rwanda's Kepler VC secured their fourth victory by defeating Equity Bank 3-1 (25-19, 20-25, 25-23, 25-18).

Also read: APR VC overcome Nigeria Customs Service to seal Round of 16 berth

In Group C, Police VC remained unbeaten after edging Kenya Ports Authority in a thrilling five-set contest (25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12). Wolaitta Dicha Sports Club defeated Prisons VC 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-22), while Morocco's Faith Union overcame Ghana Army 3-2 (24-26, 25-14, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13).

In Group D, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) swept Kabili Sporting 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-23), while Cameroon's Port Autonome de Douala defeated Kenya's General Service Unit 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-20).

Qualified teams for the Round of 16:

Group A: APR VC, Nemo Stars, Petrojet, Nigeria Customs

Group B: Al Ahly SC, Kepler VC, Sport-S, Equity Bank

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Group C: Police VC, Faith Union, Ghana Army, Kenya Ports Authority

Group D: Port Autonome de Douala, General Service Unit, REG, Kabili Sporting