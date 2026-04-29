The City of Windhoek is planning a major expansion of its water reclamation capacity to secure long-term supply amid rising demand, climate uncertainty and increasing infrastructure costs.

At the centre of the plan is a second Direct Potable Reclamation Plant (DPR2), expected to significantly boost the capital's ability to recycle wastewater into safe drinking water.

City spokesperson Lydia Amutenya said, while the current system remains stable, forward planning is essential.

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"The water supply system is performing well," she said, noting that Windhoek continues to meet demand through a diversified mix of sources. Currently, about 79% of the City's water is supplied by NamWater, mainly from dams, while reclaimed water contributes around 20% and boreholes about 1%. Despite pressure on dam levels in central areas, Windhoek remains under Category A of its Water Management Plan, meaning no water restrictions have been declared. Supply is projected to meet demand for at least two rainy seasons from May 2025.

However, officials caution that this stability masks growing pressure on the system.

Scaling up reuse

The planned DPR2 facility will be implemented in phases, starting with a capacity of 10 megalitres per day before expanding to 20 megalitres. Phase one is expected to increase current reclamation capacity by 50%, with a further 50% increase in phase two.

The project will be supported by upgrades to the Gammams and Otjomuise wastewater treatment plants, enabling them to supply sufficient treated water to both the existing New Goreangab plant and the future DPR2 facility.

The City aims to go to market by 2027 to procure a contractor to develop and operate the plant over a 15- to 20-year period.

Funding has been secured through central government.

Officials say the investment forms part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on conventional water sources and strengthen resilience to drought and climate variability. Built for drought Windhoek's water system has long been shaped by scarcity.

In addition to dam supply, the City relies on reclamation and managed aquifer recharge to supplement supply. During severe drought, these measures can provide up to 60% of the city's reduced demand.

Ongoing demand management has also played a key role, encouraging responsible consumption, particularly during periods of low supply. Annual water outlooks conducted by NamWater, together with central area stakeholders, continue to guide planning and preparedness.

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Costs and constraints

While reclamation is central to future supply, the City declined to disclose detailed operational costs due to procurement sensitivities linked to the DPR2 project.

However, Amutenya confirmed that reclaimed water is currently cheaper to produce than bulk water purchased from NamWater, which costs about N$22.35 per cubic metre, excluding value-added tax.

Despite this, residents may still face rising tariffs. The City applies a cost-reflective tariff model and receives no central government subsidies for water and sanitation services. All costs, including infrastructure development and maintenance, are recovered through tariffs.

Amutenya warned that affordability could become an increasing challenge, as investment needs grow over the next two decades.

Shared responsibility

The City emphasised that it is responsible for distribution, while bulk supply and long-term security fall under national oversight through NamWater.

This highlights the complexity of managing water in the capital, where local innovation must align with national supply systems.

Balancing stability and urgency

For now, Windhoek's water supply remains stable.

But with demand rising and climate pressures intensifying, the planned expansion signals a shift from managing scarcity to building long-term resilience.

If successfully implemented, DPR2 and associated upgrades could further cement Windhoek's position as a global leader in water reclamation.