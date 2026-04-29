Kenya: No Evidence Kenyan President William Ruto Dismissed Kisii Community As 'Unimportant' in Elections

IN SHORT: A quote attributed to Kenyan president William Ruto, dismissing the Kisii community's contribution in elections, has gone viral. However, the graphics with the quote have been fabricated, and there is no evidence Ruto said any such thing.

Graphics doing the rounds on social media attribute a controversial quote to Kenyan president William Ruto.

In the quote, Ruto appears to dismiss the Kisii community as too small to make an impact on his reelection in 2027.

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"Wakisii Tukura twenu ni tudogo! Lakini mutanipea tu nijazilie zangu mingi ndio musione ninawachukia. Ambia ule jamaa ya kulala lala ovyo ovyo asinijaribu. Mimi bado ndio rais hadi 2032," the graphics read.

Translated from Kiswahili, this means: "Kisii community, your votes are not many. But vote for me nevertheless, to add to what I will get, so that you don't feel that I hate you. Tell that man who sleeps all the time not to test me. I am still the president until 2032."

Kenya will hold its next general election in 2027 and Ruto has declared his intention to contest the election. The Kenyan constitution limits the president to two five-year terms.

The Kisii are an ethnic group found mainly in western Kenya. According to Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, in 2022 Kisii county had 637,010 registered voters out of the country's 22,102,532 total registered voters.

The phrase "tell that man who sleeps all the time not to test me" could be referring to Fred Matiang'i, a key political figure in Kenya's opposition who has also said he will contest the 2027 presidential elections. He previously served as a cabinet secretary, heading various ministries under former president Uhuru Kenyatta between 2013 and 2022.

Kenyan voters have long voted along ethnic lines and, as such, ethnicity remains an important consideration, especially in politics.

The graphics have been widely posted. But can this quote be trusted? We checked.

Graphics fake

Ethnicity is considered important in Kenya, and political statements perceived as dismissive of an ethnic community are sensitive. They can trigger backlash on social media and even cost politicians votes. It is unlikely that Ruto, who has tried to project himself as a national leader, would risk damaging his reputation with such divisive remarks.

Similarly, we did not find the remarks reported by any credible media outlets, an early indication that they could have been fabricated. Local media have extensively covered statements made by the president, so such remarks would not have gone unnoticed.

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Africa Check found that the claim originated from a graphic first posted by the Facebook page Kenya News Flash and later reposted by other pages. The page is notorious for fabricating quotes targeting prominent figures, both locally and internationally, suggesting that the quote attributed to Ruto may also be fabricated.

We found no evidence that Ruto made such sensitive remarks, dismissing the electoral contribution of the Kisii community.