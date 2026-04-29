Kenya: International Hockey Tournament to Highlight Sikh Union Centenary Celebrations

Nairobi — The Sikh Union Vaisakhi Sports Festival and Treasure Hunt might be over, but the excitement is just getting started!

The Sikh Union Centenary celebrations got underway with the Vaisakhi Festival weekend on April 3-5, at the Sikh Union grounds, followed by the Treasurer Hunt on April 19, with a high-level Cricket tournament last weekend.

Kenya international Sukhdeep Singh was the star attraction as the Sikh Union Cricket Centenary Cup began with a bang at the Clubhouse grounds over the weekend. The explosive 8-over tournament, marking 100 years of cricket at the club, will culminate with the finals next weekend.

In the opening clash, Sikh Union Lions defeated Nairobi Royals by 21 runs. Nairobi Royals won the toss and elected to field first. Sikh Union Lions posted 109/5 in their allotted 8 overs. In reply, Nairobi Royals were bowled out for 88/6 in 7.1 overs, falling 21 runs short.

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Cricket coordinator and Kenya team player Sukhdeep lived up to his billing. He blasted an impressive 34 off just 11 balls, laced with 2 boundaries and 3 sixes, to claim both Player of the Match and Best Batter accolades in the match.

Jasraj Kundi supported with the ball, picking up 2 wickets to be named Best Bowler of the match. The cricket tournament started on April 25-26 and runs through the weekend of May 1-3.

-Over 190 For Sikh Centenary Golf Day-

Tomorrow (Thursday), the Sikh Union Centenary golf tournament takes place at Sigona Golf Club, bringing together 190 golfers. weekend. The Grand Banquet at Sikh Union Club on May 10 will wrap up the centenary celebrations in superb fashion.

The Vaisakhi Festival brought together six teams and over 200 kids who participated in various sports, including football, darts, and more.

The Festival marked the beginning of the month-long celebrations of the Club's 100th anniversary, with the climax scheduled for next month.

The Sikh Union Club under the chairmanship of Hardial Kalsi (Dali) has lined up a series of events to mark the Centenary occasion, including an International Hockey tournament to be played on a newly laid blue Astroturf surface featuring 10 teams from Malaysia, India, UK, a Badminton tournament, cricket, and a Golf tournament

The new Astroturf, replacing the old green one, will be the only one of its kind in the region laid to international standards, said Kalsi.

Sikh Union is the only club in the country with cricket and hockey pitches of a high standard.

-Centenary Celebrations in Full Swing-

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The hockey tournament, scheduled for May 1-9, promises to be a highlight of the celebrations, with the newly planned blue Astroturf surface (still under construction) expected to add an extra layer of excitement to the celebrations.

"Standards have been set, and only the sky's the limit," quipped Kalsi at the conclusion of the Vaisakhi Festival.

The Sikh Union community has produced some of Kenya's finest hockey stars, including Avtar Singh Sohal "Tari" and Parminder Singh "Kake".

In motorsport, the Sikh community has also produced some notable stars, including Sarbi Rai in the 90s, Joginder Singh Bhachu aka Simba wa Kenya of Safari Rally fame, Baldev Singh Chager aka Boldy, and 2015 FIA African Rally champion Jaspreet Chatthe (Jassi), and multiple Kenya champion Jasmeet Chana (Iceman), who is the son of the late Safari stalwart Kulwant Singh Chana and Samman Singh Vohra, current African Junior Rally Champion.

The Vaisakhi Sports Festival was won by Team Patiala, with a score of 560 points. The team was crowned champions after a thrilling finale at the weekend.

According to Chairman of the Centenary Celebrations committee Munai Bansal, the youngsters are the backbone of sports, which can be used to enhance discipline and well-being.

"We are proud of our achievements over the years and are excited to share this moment with our members and the community," Bansal said.

Still in cricket, Wolves Cricket Club beat Kenya Kongonis by 5 wickets in another tight contest. Sikh Union Cubs then edged Wolves Cricket Club by 4 runs in a last-over thriller, showing the depth of talent on display.