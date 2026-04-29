Rwanda: Top Seven Global Scholarships, Grants Available for Rwandans

You have the grades, the idea or the drive. What you might need is backing.

From fully funded degrees to research grants and innovation challenges, this roundup spotlights opportunities open to Rwandans ready to push further in engineering, social impact, research and more.

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Schwarzman Scholars

Applications for the 2026 Schwarzman Scholars cohort close on September 9 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, and candidates are being urged to start early.

The program offers a fully funded master's degree at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Scholars join a global cohort and gain access to senior mentors across government, business and civil society. The experience is structured to expose participants to international policy debates, economic trends and cross-sector collaboration.

For applicants with a track record of leadership and a clear sense of direction, the program presents a high-level academic and professional opportunity with funding that covers major study costs. Click here to apply.

ALSO READ: Women in science, technology push for mentorship, access to resources

Mama Cash Solidarity Fund 2026

The Mama Cash Solidarity Fund 2026 offers grants of 30,000 to 40,000 euros for one year to women-led funding organizations.

The program is grounded in participatory grant making, a funding approach in which decision-making power is shared with or led by the communities most affected by the issues. In this case, women's funds help shape how resources are distributed within the broader feminist funding landscape.

Eligible applicants include women's funds, nonprofit grant makers, feminist funding organizations and emerging funding entities that are independent or moving toward autonomy.

Applicants do not need to be members of Prospera, the global network of women's funds, to qualify. The deadline to apply is April 30.

PhD in Agricultural and Food Economics, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences

The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences is offering a fully funded PhD position in applied economics, with a focus on agricultural and food systems. The doctoral project centres on sustainability, resilience and economic modelling in agriculture.

Economic modelling refers to the use of mathematical and statistical tools to analyse how markets and policies affect real-world outcomes. In this case, the research draws on agricultural data to better understand food production, environmental pressures and long-term system stability.

The university is seeking applicants with a background in agricultural and food economics, economics or related fields, along with strong research skills and fluency in English. Experience in statistical or econometric analysis will be an advantage.

The successful candidate will be expected to work independently, contribute to academic publications and collaborate with research teams. Applications close on April 30.

Spencer Foundation Racial Equity Research Grants

The Spencer Foundation's Racial Equity Research Grants program is inviting proposals for academic studies focused on racial inequality in education. Grants of up to $75,000 are available for projects lasting between one and five years. The first step is an Intent to Apply form, due May 4, at noon Central Time.

Full proposals must be submitted by July 1, 2026, at noon Central Time.

The program supports research that deepens understanding of how racial inequality operates in educational settings and explores ways to address it. It is described as "field-initiated," meaning scholars are not limited to a specific topic or method. Instead, they are expected to identify the most urgent and relevant research questions themselves.

Proposals may draw on qualitative methods, such as interviews and case studies, quantitative methods that rely on statistical analysis, or mixed-methods approaches that combine both. The foundation is particularly interested in projects examining youth and educator mental health, community-based workforce development, and the use of data-driven approaches to advance equity.

Only academic research projects are eligible. Applications focused solely on program delivery, curriculum design, professional training or infrastructure are not considered.

Africa Earth Observation Challenge

The Africa Earth Observation Challenge is an annual innovation competition encouraging Africans to build solutions using satellite and remote sensing data.

Earth observation data refers to information collected from satellites and sensors that monitor environmental and physical conditions on the planet, including land use, weather patterns and water systems.

Organizers are seeking ideas that apply this data to sectors such as climate adaptation, agriculture and food security, disaster risk reduction, natural resource management, urban development, health, logistics and insurance.

The competition is open to early-stage startups, entrepreneurs, researchers and, in some tracks, students and young professionals. Applicants must be based in Africa, and both individuals and teams are eligible.

With cash prizes and technical support on offer, the challenge provides entry into Africa's growing geospatial and space-technology ecosystem. Applications close on June 5.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme at Makerere University

The Mastercard Foundation Scholars Programme at Makerere University is expanding access to inclusive, high-quality higher education for young Africans whose academic potential is often limited by social and economic barriers.

The initiative aims to support 1,000 students across the continent, equipping them not only with degrees but with the skills and networks needed to transition into dignified and meaningful work.

Makerere University has announced its second cohort under the program, offering 245 undergraduate and 13 master's scholarships for the 2026/2027 academic year at the main campus under the Private Sponsorship Scheme.

Applications close Friday, June 5, at 11:59 p.m. EAT.

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African Women in Science (AWIS) Programme

The African Women in Science programme, led by the African Center for Aquatic Research and Education, is designed to strengthen the capacity of early-career women scientists working on freshwater systems, particularly the African Great Lakes and their surrounding basins.

Running for approximately 11 months from January or February through November, the programme combines research engagement, professional development and an international travel component.

It is open to women aged 23 to 40 who are nationals of one of the ten riparian countries of the African Great Lakes region: Burundi, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Applicants must be actively engaged in scientific work related to the lakes, their tributaries or wetlands, including governance and value-chain dimensions.

Participants must hold a valid passport, secure institutional approval, meet vaccination requirements and be available to travel to the United States and Canada between mid-May and mid-June.

Selected candidates will also submit an abstract to the International Association of Great Lakes Research conference and deliver an oral presentation during the North American excursion. Applications close May 8 at midnight Eastern Time.

Maximize these opportunities by either applying yourself or sharing them with potential candidates.

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