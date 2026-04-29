Kenya: African Investment Leader Dr Lamba Named to Exclusive W.O.W Africa 50 Rare Men Circle

Nairobi — An influential figure in African finance and enterprise development, Dr Lamba has been selected to join the prestigious W.O.W Africa "50 Rare Men Continental Circle 2026," an invitation-only gathering of top business leaders shaping the continent's economic future.

In a formal communication, W.O.W Africa recognised Dr Lamba's contribution to advancing investment banking, financial advisory services, and enterprise development across Africa.

As Chief Executive Officer of Treadway, a Hong Kong-based investment banking firm, he has been credited with driving innovation in capital markets, managing global operations, and facilitating strategic investments that expand access to financial opportunities across the continent.

The organisers noted that his work has not only contributed to economic growth but has also helped build structured platforms that promote inclusive participation and sustainable development.

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His inclusion in the 2026 Honour Circle places him among a select group of African leaders whose influence spans industries, employment creation, and institutional development.

The W.O.W Africa 50 Rare Men Continental Circle is described as a "first-of-its-kind" private convening, bringing together founders, investors, industrialists, and institutional leaders from across Africa and the diaspora.

The initiative aims to foster high-level engagement, strategic alignment, and collaboration among individuals driving capital and enterprise on the continent.

Scheduled for June 6, 2026, in Johannesburg, South Africa, the gathering will be held under the theme "Black," symbolising ownership of capital, authority in enterprise, and control of narrative.

The event aligns with the African Union's Agenda 2063 vision of an integrated, industrially driven, and self-sustaining Africa.

According to W.O.W Africa, the convening is intentionally limited to ensure meaningful interaction and discretion among participants.

"There are few rooms on the continent where the conversation begins at this level. This is one of them," the organisers stated.

Beyond the event itself, participants will be integrated into a broader platform that includes ongoing leadership engagements, business positioning, and features within W.O.W Africa's media channels.

The initiative seeks to strengthen networks among Africa's top decision-makers and support the architecture of the continent's capital ecosystem.

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Dr Lamba's selection underscores his growing influence in shaping Africa's financial landscape and positions him within a network of leaders expected to play a defining role in the continent's next phase of economic transformation.