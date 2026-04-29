Namibia: Ongos Ladies Seize Top Spot in Title Race

FC Ongos Ladies have surged to the summit of the FNB Women's Super League standings, edging past defending pace-setters Mighty Gunners Ladies in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested title race.

The Windhoek-based side now leads the log with 35 points, just one ahead of Mighty Gunners Ladies, who sit on 34.

The shift at the top follows a crucial weekend in which Ongos not only collected maximum points but also underlined their growing credentials as serious championship contenders.

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Head coach Shama Gure described the milestone as a reward for the team's relentless effort behind the scenes.

He emphasised that their rise is not merely about points, but a reflection of a stronger, more resilient mindset within the squad.

"Getting to 35 points and sitting at the top is a reflection of the hard work the players have been putting in. More importantly, it shows the growth in our mentality as a team," Gure said.

Despite climbing to first place, the Ongos mentor was quick to stress the importance of staying grounded.

He noted that the league remains highly competitive with little margin for error.

"The focus now is not on the position, but on consistency. We respect every opponent we face. For us, it's about maintaining discipline, staying united, and improving game by game," he added.

A defining moment in their ascent came with a narrow but significant 1-0 victory over arch-rivals NDF Mighty Gunners Ladies FC.

The tightly contested encounter lived up to expectations, with Ongos showing composure under pressure to secure all three points.

Gure admitted his side anticipated a difficult battle and prepared accordingly.

"We knew what to expect going into the match. It was never going to be a walk in the park. We managed to take our chances, and that ultimately determined the outcome," he said.

With momentum on their side, Ongos Ladies are now looking beyond short-term success, aiming instead to establish a lasting winning culture.

"We are building momentum, yes, but more importantly, we want to build a culture of winning, not just a moment. If we stay committed to the process, the results will take care of themselves," Gure concluded.

As the season progresses, the narrow gap at the top suggests the title race is far from decided, with every point likely to prove decisive in the weeks ahead.