Namibia: Defending Champions NCS Confident ...MTC NNPL Season Looms

Defending champions Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) say preparations for the upcoming 2026 MTC Netball Namibia Premier League (NNPL) season are progressing well.

The team is focused on maintaining the standards that saw them lift last season's title.

The 2026 NNPL season is set to get underway from 2 to 4 May at the Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek, where the country's top 12 clubs will battle for early momentum in what promises to be another fiercely contested campaign.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking ahead of the season opener, NCS head coach Teri Tuaire expressed satisfaction with the team's preparations.

He noted that the squad has shown strong commitment during training.

He said one of the most encouraging aspects so far has been the availability of the full squad at training sessions, which has allowed the technical team to work on combinations, conditioning and tactical structures.

"We have a full squad at training, which is very encouraging at this stage. The players have shown great commitment. Our main focus right now is on improving fitness levels to ensure we are ready to compete at a high intensity," Tuaire said.

The coach added that the defending champions are placing particular emphasis on physical conditioning, as they look to begin the season strongly and cope with the demanding pace of top-flight netball.

He added that the overall mood in camp remains positive, with players responding well to the programme laid out by the coaching staff. "Preparation is going well. The atmosphere is good, and the players understand what is expected of them. We are laying a strong foundation that will help us as the competition approaches," Tuaire said.

With the opening weekend fast approaching, NCS will be aiming to build on last season's success and send an early statement to their title rivals.

This season's league will feature 12 teams, namely Afrocat Lions, Eastern Chiefs, Extreme Eagles, NDF Mighty Gunners, Namibian Correctional Service, Namibian Navy, Okamwandi United, Khomas Nampol, Smart Girls, Tigers, Unam Ogongo and Wanderers.

The upcoming season is expected to once again showcase some of the country's finest netball talent, with traditional heavyweights and emerging sides all eager to challenge for top honours. -lmupetami@nepc.com.na