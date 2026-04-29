Iran has indicated it is ready to support Namibia with fuel supplies if shortages arise, while also blaming the United States (US) for blocking progress in renewed ceasefire talks.

In an exclusive interview with the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation last Thursday, Iranian ambassador to Namibia Mohammad Beigi said his country remains committed to peace but will not return to negotiations under what it describes as continued violations of international laws.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasised the establishment of a just and lasting peace, and has never been the initiator of tensions," the ambassador said.

He stressed that Iran's position has not changed ahead of a possible new round of talks with the US, despite a two-week extension of the ceasefire.

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"Our position is based on principles, including the ten points that the American side accepted before the first round of the ceasefire. We are in the same stage and same position," Beigi said.

The ambassador accused the US of undermining the ceasefire through continued military and economic actions.

"Until the US violates international law and continues to blockade and seize Iranian ports and ships, we cannot go back to the negotiation table," he said.

Beigi added that such actions contradict Washington's stated interest in dialogue.

"It is contradictory to claim interest in dialogue while at the same time deploying warships," he said.

He described the situation as a "major obstacle to diplomatic progress".

While tensions remain high in the Middle East, the ambassador turned attention to Namibia.

He acknowledged that the crisis could have ripple effects on friendly nations, particularly in energy supply.

"We understand the situation of our friendly country, Namibia, and the Namibian people may be suffering because of the situation," Beigi said.

In a notable shift from typical diplomatic messaging, the envoy offered direct support to Namibia should fuel shortages emerge.

"If there is any request for fuel... maybe these days, maybe one month later or a few weeks later, we will be ready in a positive manner to be in action in this regard," he said.

The ambassador stated that Iran has already been engaging Namibian authorities on the issue since the start of the crisis in late February.

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"From the first day of this situation, I was in touch with officials of your country, including your foreign minister. We are continuing these engagements, including meetings at the ministry of energy and the ministry of defence," he said.

The ambassador highlighted Iran's willingness to work with "friendly countries" in maintaining trade, suggesting alternative partnerships could help cushion the impact of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Although he did not provide specific timelines or volumes for possible fuel supplies, his

remarks point to a broader strategy by Iran to maintain and expand ties with African partners amid strained relations with Western nations.