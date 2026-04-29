Almost one million Namibians are still living in informal settlements, with the dream of owning a proper house out of reach for most families.

Figures show that about 42% of the population still live in shacks or informal areas.

At the same time, only 1.7% of people can afford a house at an average national price of N$1 million, leaving many locked out of the formal housing market.

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For many families, this means raising children in crowded spaces, dealing with poor sanitation and living with the daily fear of fire, floods or eviction.

Efforts to change this situation are gaining ground, as the First National Bank Namibia (FNB), the Pupkewitz Foundation, Ohorongo Cement and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) have joined hands to support low-cost housing projects across the country.

Ohorongo Cement will give N$1 million in materials.

FNB Namibia, via the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, will add N$1 million in cash, plus broader aid, to speed up home builds.

Pupkewitz Foundation will chip in N$1 million worth of supplies from 23 Megabuild stores nationwide for easy pickup wherever shacks are located.

Boniface Mutumba, advisor to the minister of urban and rural development, said the government has welcomed the move.

He said partnerships like these are key to solving the housing crisis. "This is an example of the partnerships we want to see. We must expand this model so more people can benefit," he said.

He urged communities to play their part by helping with building work.

"People must stay involved by giving their time and energy, like digging trenches and laying foundations. This helps cut costs so more houses can be built," he said.

In Gobabis, more than 1 100 plots in the Freedom Square informal settlement have been serviced, allowing families to start building proper homes.

Across the country, over 3 000 houses are currently being built through the Shack Dwellers Federation's community-led model.

The Shack Dwellers Federation's model is rooted in community ownership, where beneficiaries actively participate in building their own homes through savings groups and collective planning, fostering long-term sustainability and a strong sense of pride.

Speaking on behalf of FNB Namibia, Philip Chapman, CEO of FNB commercial, highlighted the role of partnerships in addressing complex societal challenges.

"Housing represents more than just shelter. It is dignity, security and the foundation upon which families build their futures. Ensuring that all Namibians have a safe and secure place to call home must remain a shared priority," he said.

Chapman added that, as part of their continued commitment, FNB Namibia, through the FirstRand Namibia Foundation, is proud to contribute N$1 million towards the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

"This partnership is about moving families from vulnerability to stability, creating environments where children can grow and thrive, and ultimately securing futures for generations to come," he said.

Meryl Barry, CEO of the Pupkewitz Foundation, noted the importance of sustainability and long-term impact, highlighting the strength of the partnership model.

"A defining strength of this partnership is its sustainability. Funds are responsibly managed, outcomes are measurable and repayments reinforce a revolving fund that continuously expands reach. Beyond housing delivery, the model stimulates local economies, supports job creation and enables asset formation for low-income households. This partnership demonstrates how empowered communities can be effective development partners," she said.

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Hans-Wilhelm Schütte, CEO of Ohorongo Cement, stressed the importance of community-driven development.

"The true heroes of this initiative are the members of the Federation. Your discipline to save, your willingness to organise and your determination to build often under difficult circumstances are what make this partnership meaningful. Real, lasting development begins with ownership and collective effort," he said.

Over the past decade, the partners have invested N$26.5 million in the partnership, delivering tangible results: over 533 homes have been constructed since 2016, with additional homes planned for the coming year.

Thousands more have benefitted from improved access to land, services and housing opportunities.