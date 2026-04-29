Namibia: CRAN, NSA Strengthen Data Collaboration

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) and the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) recently signed a comprehensive agreement to foster closer cooperation in data sharing, spatial information management and the development of Namibia's national statistical and spatial infrastructure.

The signing ceremony on Friday last week, in Windhoek, marked a significant milestone in Namibia's efforts to enhance data-driven decision-making and improve the accuracy of national accounts, including the information and communication technology (ICT) sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

The agreement establishes a formal framework for collaboration, focusing on data exchange, the development of spatial datasets and joint initiatives to support national development priorities.

Emilia Nghikembua, CRAN's CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership: "This MoU represents a strategic step towards harnessing our collective data resources to support sustainable development. By working together, we can ensure that Namibia's data infrastructure is robust, reliable and accessible for all stakeholders. Our commitment is to foster transparency, innovation and service delivery through enhanced spatial and statistical data

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Nghikembua added: "The integration of ICT variables into our national surveys and the development of a National Addressing System will significantly improve service delivery and economic planning. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will unlock for Namibia's future".

Both institutions reaffirm their dedication to working within their mandates, respecting legal frameworks and fostering a spirit of mutual respect and goodwill.

The agreement, which will be reviewed biannually, underscores Namibia's commitment to strengthening its national data systems and promoting evidence-based development.

Alex Shimuafeni, NSA's statistician general, highlighted the importance of this collaboration. "The partnership with CRAN will enable us to incorporate critical ICT data into our national statistical systems, ensuring that Namibia's economic indicators reflect the evolving digital landscape. This MoU will facilitate better data quality, timeliness and sharing key ingredients for informed policymaking and sustainable growth".

Shimuafeni added: "Our joint efforts will strengthen Namibia's spatial data infrastructure, supporting a range of government initiatives from natural resources management to national security.

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We are committed to leveraging this partnership to make Namibia a data-enabled society".

This collaboration aligns with Namibia's broader vision of leveraging data to drive economic growth, improve governance and enhance the quality of life for its citizens.

The partnership between CRAN and NSA exemplifies Namibia's proactive approach to fostering innovation, transparency and sustainable development through strategic data management and sharing.