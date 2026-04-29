Namibia: Ongwe Minerals Announces Listing On NSX

Ongwe Minerals has announced in a recent statement that it has completed all the requirements for a dual listing on the Namibia Securities Exchange (NSX) under the symbol "ONG".

Trading commenced on 15 April 2026.

According to the statement, there will be no change to Ongwe's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, which will remain the primary listing for Ongwe's common shares.

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Ongwe's CEO Dave Underwood said the dual listing of the company on the Namibian Securities Exchange is an important step in building Ongwe's local Namibian capital markets presence.

"Ongwe is fortunate to have a dedicated and substantial base of Namibian shareholders, many of whom have shared in the prior successes of the Ongwe team, through Osino Resources and Koryx Copper, both of whom were listed and raised significant capital on the Namibian exchange," he said.

He stated that the listing is specifically designed to streamline the process for both institutional and retail investors to trade our shares or participate in upcoming capital raises.

"Beyond simply strengthening our ties with the local investment community, this move reflects our deep-seated confidence in Namibia's status as a top-tier mining jurisdiction," Underwood added.

"By diversifying our shareholder base and bolstering market liquidity, we are building a more resilient platform for future growth, while simultaneously ensuring that Namibian citizens have a direct path to benefit from the country's mineral wealth," he said.In conjunction with the company's dual listing on the NSX, the company is required by the NSX to provide a summary of historical achievements and an operational overview of events, all of which have previously been released on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's profile, and further information is available on the company's website at https://ongweminerals.com.

No new information will be released on the Namibian Exchange News Service (NENS) in conjunction with the company's dual listing on the NSX, effective 15 April 2026. Ongwe Minerals is a Canadian-listed gold exploration company dedicated to the discovery and development of new gold systems in Namibia.

The company is advancing three promising projects in the emerging Northwest Damara gold belt, with a primary focus on the Omatjete and Khorixas Gold Projects.

The Omatjete Gold Project is strategically located along the regional Okondeka Fault Zone, which also hosts the Kokoseb gold deposit (WIA Gold).

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Early surface work by Ongwe has led to the discovery of the Manga Gold Prospect, which has a 4.5km x 1km footprint of gold in soil and early scout drilling indicating gold in bedrock.

This area has significant growth potential, and work is ongoing to define the strike extent of the Manga discovery along the Okondeka Fault Zone.

The Khorixas Gold Project is situated just 60km west of Osino's Eureka gold project, adjacent to the northern margin of the Damara Orogenic Belt.

Khorixas hosts two large-scale surface discoveries called Belmont and K17. The Belmont prospect has a surface gold footprint of approximately 12 x 6km, and lies between the regional-scale basin margin, the Khorixas Fault and the Belmont Thrust Zone.

Calcrete and grab sampling to date have indicated eighteen target areas. The Ongwe team, previously with Osino Resources, sold to Shanjin International for CAD$368 million (N$4.47 billion), has a history of making and advancing gold discoveries in Namibia.

This includes Osino's Twin Hills (currently in construction) and Eureka deposits, as well as the advancement and sale of Auryx Gold's Otjikoto gold deposit, in production, sold to B2Gold for CAD$180 million (N$2.19 billion).