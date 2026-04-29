Namibia: Matyayi - Katutura Science Centre a Catalyst for Change

City of Windhoek mayor Sakarias Uunona said the establishment of the Science Centre in Katutura marks a bold step that will harness the power of research, science and technology to uplift communities in Windhoek.

Last week, the City signed an agreement and a lease agreement for the centre with the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST).

It will be based at the UN Plaza Community Complex in Katutura.

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Uunona envisions the centre as a hub where schoolchildren from Khomasdal and

Katutura experiment with sustainable agriculture technologies, learning to grow food in arid conditions and directly addressing food insecurity in our informal settlements.

"Picture young entrepreneurs prototyping solar-powered irrigation systems or AI-driven waste management tools, turning ideas into jobs that keep our youth off the streets and into the labs of tomorrow," he said.

Uunona stressed that the City, home to over 400 000 residents, grapples with inequalities that demand innovative solutions and that the new science centre will act as a catalyst for change.

Therefore, the centre will offer hands-on workshops, Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) programmes, and maker spaces accessible to all, bridging the digital divide.

"In a nation where only 25% of youth access higher education, this facility will democratise learning, fostering a generation of innovators equipped to tackle Namibia's Sustainable Development Goals, from zero hunger to quality education," he added.

City CEO Moses Matyayi said the City has approved the renovation of the restaurant building at the UN Plaza, representing an investment to turn this facility into a hub for cutting-edge educational resources.

Under this five-year lease agreement, the NCRST will take over the management of the space, transforming it into a vibrant hub where students, entrepreneurs, young innovators and educators can gather to foster creative thinking, develop new technologies and build solutions for local problems.

"The envisioned Science Centre will help to empower our youth, particularly in Katutura, with the necessary skills to contribute to Namibia's technological growth. Residents will have access to innovative educational tools that were previously hard to reach," he noted.

The pioneer, NCRST CEO Anicia Peters, said the collaboration is aligned with Namibia's national development priorities.

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This is Namibia's Vision 2030 and the sixth National Development Plan (NDP6), which supports increased investment in research, innovation, skills development and inclusive economic growth.

"It is about ensuring that research, science and technology are not confined to institutions or policy documents, but are translated into practical, accessible opportunities for communities and the Namibian youth," she said.

Peters said this partnership also creates a platform for broader stakeholder engagement, bringing together government, academia, industry and communities to co-create solutions to local and national challenges.

The initiative intends to bolster youth skills development and employment creation.