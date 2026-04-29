During the winter season, small stock (goat and sheep) farmers have the insurmountable task of ensuring that the lambing (sheep birth) and kidding (goat birth) season progresses well with minimal to no complications in their kraals to achieve their production targets.

Generally, animal breeding activities occur during seasons or times most favourable to their bodily functions and well-being.

For example, mating occurs during periods of abundant forage, among other factors. This is because the animal's nutritional status directly influences its breeding activities and conception (the better the nutritional status, the higher the chances of conception). Well-maintained animals with good health and body condition will have higher reproductive performance (e.g., libido and fertility) than those with poor body conditions.To effectively manage goat and sheep breeding, farmers need to be observant of the timing of the breeding activities. For example, animals that give birth in winter (May to June) were mated between December and January.

When observing mating activities, farmers should count five months from mating to estimate when ewes (female sheep) and does (female goats) will start giving birth.

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This timeline will help them prepare for the conditions prevalent during that time or season.

Vigilance

These conditions include parasite infestation, forage and water scarcity, extreme temperatures as well as viral and bacterial diseases.

The lambing or kidding stage is the most demanding and laborious phase in animal reproduction. To this end, farmers should prepare for this stage and provide timely support to pregnant animals before and during birthing to ensure the survival of lambs and kids. An important practice is to ensure that ewes or does receive sufficient feed supplements during pregnancy, enabling them to produce adequate milk during lactation.

Moreover, it is crucial to ensure that the animals are not exposed to hazardous conditions that could compromise their health and receive adequate nutrition throughout the season.

Most lamb and kid mortalities during winter are caused by cold stress, starvation and parasite infestation.

Some health conditions in small stock are caused by unhygienic or contaminated kraal environments with excessive manure, dust and harmful objects such as wires, thorns and broken bottles. Lambs and kids are often kept in the kraals for extended periods, directly exposing them to these conditions.

Dust inhalation and cold stress can lead to lung infections (Pasteurellosis/Pneumonia) and eye infections caused by dust entering the eyes. Pasteurellosis is a respiratory disease caused by several species of bacteria, such as P. multocida and P. haemolytica, which inhabit the respiratory system (lungs) of animals.

The disease is predisposed by stress factors such as cold and dusty conditions, as well as during transportation, among others.

The symptoms include rapid breathing, coughing, runny nose and loss of appetite.

During post-mortem examination, the lungs may be found attached to the rib cage.

Pasteurellosis can be treated with common antibiotics such as Swamycin, Disulfox and Reverin135.

Preparation

Farmers can, however, implement preventative measures by vaccinating both young and adult animals and properly managing stress factors, such as keeping the kraal environment clean.

Another major problem is infestation by internal and external parasites.

The most problematic external parasites that attack lambs/kids during winter are mites, lice and fleas. The common signs of infestation by these parasites are irritation (restlessness, head shaking, scratching or itching), hair loss and anaemia (loss of blood).

These parasites can be controlled or eradicated by dipping, spraying, using pour-on or injectable antiparasitic remedies.

Internal parasites should also be controlled with oral or injectable solutions, for which a wide range of products is available in veterinary shops.

During winter, extra care against the cold is needed. A shelter or housing structure can be constructed specifically for the most vulnerable animals to protect them and keep them warm.

For example, one of the simplest practices used by most small-scale farmers is to dig a trench in the ground to keep lambs/kids overnight. However, this can pose a health risk because the trench may be dusty, leading to lung infections and suffocation if not well-made.

Generally, animals generate or increase their body heat through metabolism.

Therefore, it is advisable to ensure that your goats and sheep have enough or extra roughage feed, such as Lucerne or grass hay, all the time during winter, especially in the evening, to keep them warmer through metabolic heat.

In addition, farmers need to ensure that lambs and kids suckle colostrum, the first milk after birth, at least in the first 12 hours of life.

This is very important for the health, strength, growth and survival of the young.

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Subsequently, the ewes/does should be allowed to spend sufficient time with their young to suckle at any time, rather than separating them or letting the mothers out for longer periods away from their young.

This is because, when lambs or kids are starved for a long time, they tend to have a heightened milk craving and consume much more immediately when they suddenly meet their mothers to suckle. This can lead to digestive discomfort or problems such as diarrhoea and bloating.

The survival and performance of your animals depend on your timely management interventions. This starts with preparing the breeding stock for mating, providing care during gestation and parturition, and caring for the young through weaning.

This includes providing adequate feed and water throughout, administering necessary vaccinations, protecting against adverse environmental conditions, as well as maintaining a clean kraal environment.

Furthermore, all necessary equipment and supplies must be acquired in advance to provide first aid in the event of complications.

For example, antibiotics should be readily available for bacterial illnesses such as retained placentas, diarrhoea, eye infections and navel illness.

*Erastus Ngaruka is Agribank's technical advisor on livestock and rangeland.