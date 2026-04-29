Namibia: A Decade of Agricultural Excellence ...Omaheke Crop Farmers Fair Returns

Otjinene — The 10th edition of the annual Omaheke Crop Farmers Fair officially kicked off yesterday at Otjinene constituency's Otjiuaneho village in the Omaheke region.

There, the region's crop farmers will come together to share expertise and exchange notes.

The three-day event, which will run from 27 April to 29 April, is one of Omaheke's biggest and foremost initiatives for the region's crop farmers.

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It rotates annually across all constituencies within the Omaheke region.

Since its inception, the Omaheke Crop Farmers Fair has played a pivotal role in advancing agricultural practices among local farmers, as it continues to provide opportunities for participants to network, gain insights and access resources.

This year's 10th edition marks a significant milestone, as the event will once again highlight its sustained impact and growing importance within the region.

One of the event's lead organisers Steven Kazapua highlighted the growing impact of the event.

He said many farmers in the region are now starting to appreciate the importance of mixed farming, where livestock and crop farming go hand in hand.

"This highly anticipated gathering continues to serve as a very important platform for our farmers, stakeholders and agricultural enthusiasts to exchange knowledge, showcase innovations and foster community growth. The event has grown - and as I said, this year will mark the 10th edition. A notable trend at this year's fair is the shift towards diversified farming systems," said Kazapua.

"Farmers are increasingly moving away from traditional mono-crop cultivation and exploring integrated approaches that combine crop farming with livestock management. This diversification aims to improve productivity, sustainability and resilience against climate variability," he said.

He added that interest in the fair has surged, with more farmers eager to participate and showcase their produce.

Notably, this year's event will further advocate for the creation of a formal, properly organised farmers' cooperative in Otjinene, comprising over 70 members.

Kazapua stated that the cooperative will work to enhance collective bargaining power, market access and resource sharing among local farmers.

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Usually, during planting seasons, farmers are provided with tractors to assist with land preparation.

However, due to the ongoing demand, consultations will soon be underway with the line ministry to extend tractor availability year-round, ensuring continuous support for agricultural activities.

"Education remains a key component of the fair, with agricultural students actively participating to share insights and latest practices with farmers. This collaboration fosters knowledge transfer and encourages innovation within the farming community. This year, it will again be the same at Otjiuaneho," he said.

As the region advances toward sustainable agricultural development, the fair remains a cornerstone event, inspiring local farmers to adopt modern practices and build resilient livelihoods.