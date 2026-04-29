Namibia: Nama Festival At the Glimpse

- This year's much-anticipated Nama Cultural Festival aims to safeguard the heritage of the Nama people and traditions.

The festival is set to take place in May, promising a vibrant celebration of heritage, identity and unity among the Nama people. Chairperson of the organising committee Dawid Eigub said the festival was born out of a need to safeguard the Nama people's cultural heritage, amid growing concerns over the loss of language, identity and traditions.

"This festival is about creating a space where Nama culture can be celebrated in meaningful and creative ways, while also addressing the challenges facing our identity and traditions," Eigub said.

This year's event will be held under the theme 'Building Unified Systems for Cultural Continuity', reflecting a strong focus on unity and collective responsibility in preserving culture. Featured on the programme are the launch of the official Nama anthem, an interactive Khoekhoegowab language booth and a new Khoekhoegowab 30-second game aimed at engaging younger generations.

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The festival goers can expect an exciting programme, including live performances, panel discussions, gospel concerts and traditional games.

A cultural village will also be set up, where elders will pass on indigenous knowledge and demonstrate traditional practices.

Young participants will be taught the dance by elders to ensure its preservation for future generations.

Demonstrations of traditional hut-building, particularly unique to certain Nama clans, will also form part of the programme.

Eigub said the festival places strong emphasis on intergenerational learning, with youth bonfire discussions providing a platform for young people to engage with elders and reflect on the importance of culture in modern society.

He said preparations are in full swing, with consultations completed and logistical arrangements underway.

"The following weeks will be spent preparing for the exciting showdown at Westdene stadium. The festival prides itself on zero criminal activity due to strong municipal and police presence," Eigub said.

He added that safety remains a priority, with collaboration between local authorities, law enforcement and private security to ensure a smooth event.

Beyond the cultural celebration, the festival also plays a significant economic role.

Local vendors, small businesses and artisans are given the opportunity to showcase and sell their products, boosting the local economy.

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"The festival is more than just an event it brings social, cultural and economic benefits to the community while fostering unity among people," organisers said.

With growing interest and increased attendance each year, the 2026 edition is expected to be one of the biggest yet, reinforcing its status as a key event on Namibia's cultural calendar.

Scheduled to take place from 28 to 31 May 2026 at the Westdene Stadium in Keetmanshoop, the festival will mark its seventh edition and is expected to draw large crowds from across Namibia, as well as visitors from neighbouring countries such as Botswana and South Africa.