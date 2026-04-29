Namibia: LPM Accuses Nekundi of Sowing Chaos At RA

The Landless People's Movement has described the Ministry of Works and Transport's actions towards employees at the Roads Authority as victimisation.

Speaking in Parliament last week, LPM parliamentarian David Eigub accused works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi of creating instability at the Roads Authority.

"The minister seems to be creating deliberate chaos at the Roads Authority, undermining staff morale and targeting progressive individuals through unfounded disciplinary processes in the hope of bringing in cronies," Eigub charged.

His remarks follow the dismissal of two Roads Authority executives Johan Boois and Richard Milinga in February 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

To ensure continuity, the authority subsequently appointed Taukondjele Nambinga and Michael Shetunyenga in acting capacities. Eigub also raised concerns over what he described as the sidelining of local construction firms in favour of foreign companies awarded government contracts.

He argued that Chinese contractors, backed and subsidised by their governments, enjoy an unfair advantage over Namibian companies, particularly during financial evaluations. "We say, as the President says, we are too few to be poor, yet we continue to empower foreigners at the expense of those who are few and poor," he said. LPM MP Eneas Emvula also criticised Nekundi for invoking Sections 25 and 27 of the Public Enterprises Governance Act to institute a special investigation at the Namibia Airports Company. He questioned the shifting control of State-owned enterprises between ministries.

He said it raises concerns about their ability to effectively deliver on strategic objectives.

Emvula argued that the law allows a portfolio minister to institute a special investigation only after consulting the relevant minister, namely the finance minister. "No evidence exists that he has complied with Section 25," he said.

The party also condemned proposed amendments to the existing PEGA of 2019, arguing they point to a broader trend of state power centralisation.

Referring to both the PEGA Bill and the Petroleum Bill, Eigub said powers are increasingly shifting from line ministries to the Prime Minister and the Presidency.

"It is impractical for the PM under PEGA and the President under the Petroleum Bill to function as both oversight authorities and implementers when constitutionally established ministries exist," he said. Emvula said such inconsistencies make institutions vulnerable to state manipulation and weaken their ability to tackle challenges such as sustainable job creation, technological advancement and skills retention. He warned that poor governance could undermine efforts towards building a transformative economy. Emvula further expressed concern that transparency and accountability could gradually erode under the proposed changes. - rgaiseb@nepc.com.na