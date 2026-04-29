Namibia: Oluno Prison Beats Overcrowding

Ondangwa — In a correctional system often defined by overcrowding and strained resources, Oluno Correctional Facility in the Oshana region is quietly proving that a different model is possible.

During a recent inspection, the Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security Lucia Iipumbu described the facility as a standout example of how correctional institutions should operate.

She noted its ability to function within its intended capacity while maintaining order. Unlike many facilities across the country, Oluno is not overcrowded.

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The institution houses only male inmates, while female offenders are transferred to Windhoek. This system allows it to maintain the exact number of inmates it was designed to accommodate.

This structured approach has created a stable and controlled environment, where operations are not overwhelmed and systems are able to function effectively.

"What impressed me the most is that this facility is not overcrowded. It carries only the number of inmates it is supposed to," Iipumbu said.

This balance has a direct impact on the daily running of the facility.

With numbers kept within capacity, correctional officers are able to manage inmates more effectively, maintain discipline and ensure that programmes and routines are followed without disruption. The result is a facility where order is not forced, but sustained through proper planning and control.

However, while Oluno may not face the pressures of overcrowding, it is not without its own challenges.

The minister noted that the facility is understaffed, operating with fewer correctional officers than required.

In many institutions, such a shortage would lead to declining standards, but at Oluno, the opposite appears to be true. Despite limited personnel, staff members continue to carry out their duties with commitment, ensuring that daily operations run smoothly and that discipline is upheld.

From maintaining security to overseeing inmate welfare, officers are managing a demanding workload while still delivering results.

"I am pleased that work is being done and that there is order, even though staff numbers are limited," Iipumbu said.

This contrast between limited human resources and consistent performance highlights the dedication of correctional staff at Oluno, who continue to uphold professional standards under pressure.

Their ability to maintain structure in the face of constraints reflects a strong internal culture of accountability and responsibility.

At the same time, the Iipumbu cautioned that maintaining such standards requires constant vigilance.

She pointed to instances where some officers fail to fully meet expected levels of professionalism, including forming inappropriate relationships with inmates or neglecting certain duties.

She stressed that correctional work demands discipline, integrity, and strict adherence to regulations.

"There must be accountability at all levels. Officers must carry out their responsibilities fully and professionally," she said, warning that misconduct could result in disciplinary action.Beyond discipline and order, Oluno is also making progress in building self-sufficiency.

The facility operates a piggery project, which contributes to feeding inmates and has become efficient enough to support other correctional facilities.

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This initiative not only reduces operational strain but also reflects a broader effort to create sustainable systems within correctional services.

The minister further used the visit to encourage inmates to remain disciplined and focused on rehabilitation.

She reminded them that incarceration is not the end of their journey, but an opportunity to reflect, reform and prepare for life beyond the facility.

At its core, the Oluno Correctional Facility presents a simple but powerful lesson: that effective systems are not defined by the abundance of resources, but by how well those resources are managed.

By maintaining its intended capacity, enforcing structure and relying on committed staff, the facility has created an environment where order is not only possible but consistent.