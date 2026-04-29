Namibia: Southern Weather Raises Safety Concerns Ahead of Winter

- Isolated thundershowers across southern Namibia ahead of the seasonal drop in temperatures are raising safety concerns for communities, motorists and farmers.

The intermittent storms have already caused flash floods, damaged road infrastructure and created slippery driving conditions.

In some areas, lightning strikes have also been reported, posing a serious risk to people and animals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Local meteorologist Vilho Ndeunyema said the current weather pattern over southern Namibia is not unusual for this time of year, even though it may appear confusing to the public.

"It does feel contradictory to the public. However, we are currently in a transitional phase where late tropical moisture is still present in the atmosphere, while cooler air associated with approaching cold fronts from the South Atlantic is beginning to advance inland," Ndeunyema stated.

He said the region is gradually shifting from warm, humid conditions to cooler, drier winter weather, resulting in unsettled and unpredictable conditions.

"We can expect these thundershowers to remain sporadic and localised. They are not widespread rain events but can be intense, producing lightning, brief heavy downpours and occasionally strong winds," he said.

Ndeunyema warned the conditions should not be underestimated, as they can pose significant risks to infrastructure, humans and animals.

Over the weekend, the Namibian Police in the //Kharas region reported the death of Charles Henry Gaweseb (57), who was struck by lightning on Friday afternoon while walking with his daughter and three dogs.

He was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.

Ndeunyema urged the public to take precautions during thunderstorms.

"Seek shelter indoors or inside a vehicle when thunder is heard. Avoid open fields and do not attempt to cross flooded roads. It is also important to stay updated on weather forecasts," he advised.

He added that the current conditions signal a seasonal transition, with weather expected to stabilise into a cooler, drier winter pattern in the coming weeks.