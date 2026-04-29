Namibia: Namdia Heist Accused Remanded in Custody

The bail application hearing of a former Namdia employee and a senior police officer implicated in one of Namibia's most high-profile crimes has been postponed to 18 May 2026 for continuation at the Bethanie Magistrate's Court.

Stefanus Rhoman, a former Namdia employee, together with senior police officer Willem Stoffel, stand accused of defeating the course of justice and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) by allegedly assisting criminal activities through disguising proceeds of unlawful activities.They are alleged to have relocated livestock from Farm !Nharis in the Bethanie district under instructions from George Cloete.

The livestock were allegedly purchased using proceeds from the Namdia robbery that took place in January 2025.

Cloete is currently facing charges of money laundering and illicit diamond trafficking linked to diamonds stolen from Namdia.

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During previous court proceedings, public prosecutor Riwayne Doeseb opposed bail.

He cited the seriousness of the offences, risk of interference with witnesses and the possibility of absconding. He argued that there is a likelihood the accused could commit similar offences if granted bail, and that the State has a prima facie case.

Doeseb also raised concerns relating to public interest and the administration of

justice, emphasising that Namibian diamonds - state resources - were central to the case.

In their testimony, both Rhoman and Stoffel told the court they had no intention of absconding or committing similar offences.

They pledged to comply with any bail conditions that may be set by the court. Rhoman is represented by Theo Carolus, while Stoffel is represented by Trevor Brockerhoff.