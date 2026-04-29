Namibia: Ongos Ladies Seize Top Spot

FC Ongos Ladies have taken control of the Namibia Women's Super League title race after a crucial win over fellow contenders Mighty Gunners Ladies, capping off a decisive weekend of action in rounds 14 and 15.

Ongos edged Mighty Gunners 1-0 on Saturday, a result that proved pivotal in the title race, before returning on Sunday to dismantle Windhoek City 5-0 in a dominant display.

The back-to-back victories see Ongos move to the top of the standings with 38 points, opening a narrow but significant gap over their closest challengers.

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Speaking after the win over Mighty Gunners, Ongos coach Shama Gure told social media football news site Footy Namibia they expected a tough contest.

"We knew what to expect going into a game of this magnitude, especially against our arch rivals. It was not going to be a walk in the park, but we had to keep our composure," he says.

Gure says his side approached the match with a clear mindset.

"We had nothing to lose and everything to gain. We took our chances, not all of them, but the very important ones that made the difference, and we're happy about it," he says.

He acknowledges the pressure applied by Mighty Gunners, particularly in the second half.

"We had to make a few changes because there were some tired legs. We needed energy to relieve the pressure they were mounting.

"I take nothing away from them. They did well and really gave us a run for our money, but my players were able to contain it and do what was necessary to get the three points," he says.

Mighty Gunners, who had been leading the pack, bounced back from their defeat to Ongos with a convincing 4-0 win over Julinho Athletic Ladies on Sunday.

However, the damage had already been done, as they now sit second on 37 points despite boasting the league's strongest goal difference.

Elsewhere, Unam Bokkies' title hopes took a hit across the two rounds. After securing a solid 2-0 win over Nust Babes on Saturday, they were, however, stunned 2-0 by VPower Angels on Sunday.

Khomas Nampol Ladies also had a good weekend, strengthening their position in fourth place after two hard-fought victories.

They edged Mighty Angels 4-3 in a thriller on Sunday, before following it up with a 3-2 win over African Stars Queens.

On the bottom end of the table, Julinho Athletic Ladies find themselves in 10th place with 14 points after a difficult weekend that included a heavy 4-0 defeat to Mighty Gunners.

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Nust Babes sit 11th on seventh points following mixed results, while Desert Foxes continue to struggle at the foot of the table in 12th position with just one point from the campaign.