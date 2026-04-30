South Africa: Patient's 7-Hour Wait to Collect Medication At Finetown Clinic

Every month, 65-year-old Joseph Ntshala* visits Finetown Clinic in the south of Johannesburg to collect his hypertension medication. And at every visit, he has to prepare to spend the whole day at the facility.

"I arrived at 8 am so that I can be quickly helped. Arriving early or late at this clinic makes no difference. It's quarter to three, and I have not seen any nurse or had my vitals taken," a frustrated Ntshala tells Health-e News on the day we visit the facility.

The line stretches all the way down the passage leading to the consulting rooms into the waiting area. Patients sit tightly packed, some stand - among them mothers with sick, crying children, and visibly exhausted older people. Ntshala says the queue has not moved for hours, and patients are simply moved from one side to the next. "I haven't eaten anything; I'm shaking from hunger. But if I leave, the nurses will scold me, and I'll face the issue tomorrow," he says.

Nsthala was eventually helped and left the clinic at 3:30 pm.

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Patient complaints

In 2015, the clinic was set alight during a community protest. Residents say that when the clinic was rebuilt and opened in 2023, they hoped to receive better health services than before. But delays and slow service have become routine.

Another patient, Nomonde Myika*, says the clinic is severely understaffed, claiming only two nurses work in acute care. Staff and patients say many of the services advertised at the clinic's entrance are not available. For example, the only rehabilitation service available is occupational therapy, but speech and physical therapy are not available.

She says the lines between the security guards and health workers have been blurred.

"The security guards are asking patients what they are here for and looking through patients' files. They are mediating between nurses and patients; they have forgotten their role," Myika says.

She adds that patient files often go missing, the only two functioning toilets are dirty, and community health workers take extended lunch breaks.

Staff overwhelmed

The sister-in-charge tells Health-e News the clinic has been understaffed for two months, operating with only two nurses. It makes the clinic's 3-hour estimated waiting period an unrealistic target.

"I have been in this room for more than six hours, have not eaten or drunk tea. Today alone, I serviced more than 80 patients between 8 am and 2 pm," the nurse says.

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"We are trying our best, but we do not have enough manpower, and resources are limited. Personally, I am burned out and frustrated. These are not normal working conditions. All departments are understaffed or not equipped."

Gauteng Department of Health must step in

Ward 7 councillor Lois Simonse said in a statement to Health-e News that the issues raised about Finetown Clinic are deeply concerning.

"The ongoing understaffing is unacceptable. The chronic understaffing, insufficient medical supplies and weak management oversight point to serious shortcomings in planning and resource allocation by the provincial Department of Health," she says.

"There must be clear accountability for management and renewed commitment to basic service standards. The provincial government has not adjusted to Finetown's growing population, and the clinic committee needs to be reviewed."

The MMC for Health's office referred our media query to the province. The Gauteng Department of Health has still not answered our questions. - Health-e News

*Not their real names