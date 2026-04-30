Ethiopia: Strategic Policies Shield Ethiopia From Global Fuel Crisis, Sustain Aviation Operations - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia has maintained uninterrupted domestic fuel supply and sustained aviation operations despite the global fuel crisis due to clear and strategic policy direction.

In a message shared by the Government Communication Service, the premier pointed to consistent and well-coordinated economic policies as the foundation of the country's resilience against global shocks.

The clear and strategic policy the government is pursuing has endowed Ethiopia with strong sovereign capacity to withstand complex global economic and fuel crises, PM Abiy said.

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Citing the aviation sector, the prime minister highlighted Ethiopian Airlines as a practical example of this resilience. While major international carriers faced disruptions and scaled down operations due to fuel shortages, the national carrier maintained uninterrupted services.

At a time when major European airlines were forced to reduce flights due to fuel shortages, and others announced possible suspensions within days, Ethiopian Airlines managed to dominate the skies without disruption, he noted.

He stressed that the achievement was deliberate and it is not a coincidence, but the tangible outcome of well-designed strategic economic protection policies.

On fuel supply, PM Abiy underlined that continuity in distribution reflects targeted government action. By setting strategic priorities for its limited national resources, the government ensured that essential commodities receive priority through foreign currency allocation and targeted subsidy reforms, he explained.

The premier added that such measures helped shield the economy from severe risks during the crisis. He also highlighted Ethiopia's transition toward electric mobility as a key factor in easing pressure on fuel demand. The rapid shift toward electric vehicles, implemented to sustainably break fuel dependence, has substantially eased the country's macroeconomic burden, he stated.

According to the prime minister, Ethiopia's growing economic strength, expanding diplomatic engagement, and increasing global standing have also enabled the country to secure reliable fuel supply alternatives.

"This has created broad geopolitical capacity for Ethiopia to safeguard stable fuel supply options and protect its citizens from severe shocks," he said.

PM Abiy further noted that coordinated policy measures and strengthening economic and diplomatic capacity have laid "unshakable strategic foundations," enabling Ethiopia to withstand global turbulence while sustaining its development trajectory and protecting national interests.