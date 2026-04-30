Tanzania Intensifies Efforts to Reform Key Laws to Ensure They Align With Vision 2050

Arusha — THE Tanzanian government has intensified efforts to review and reform key laws to ensure they are fully aligned with the National Development Vision 2050, a long-term blueprint aimed at transforming the country into a strong, inclusive and competitive economy.

Speaking in Arusha during a joint meeting between officials from the Office of the Attorney General and government legal officers, the Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Dr Juma Homera, said the ongoing legal reforms are critical in ensuring that the country's legal framework supports the implementation of Vision 2050 priorities.

Dr Homera said the government is committed to making sure that laws are not only updated but also made more responsive to current and future development needs.

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He stressed that legal experts within government institutions must take a proactive role in identifying laws that may slow down economic growth and development, and ensure they are improved in line with national aspirations.

He emphasized, underlining the need for legal officers to stay ahead in shaping laws that support national transformation.

He further noted that achieving Vision 2050 targets will require a strong and modern legal system that promotes investment, strengthens governance, and creates a favourable environment for sustainable development that benefits all citizens.

Dr Homera also urged legal officers to continuously build their professional capacity and knowledge so that they can provide effective legal advice to the government, especially on laws that require review or enactment to support economic growth and social development.

He commended the leadership of the Office of the Attorney General, including the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General, for improving working conditions and strengthening institutional efficiency within the office.

According to him, the ongoing improvements in the working environment are helping to enhance performance and ensure better delivery of legal services across government institutions.

Earlier, the Attorney General, Hamza Johari, said that the success of Vision 2050 will largely depend on how quickly and effectively legal officers align national laws with development goals.

He said Tanzania must ensure its legal framework is modern, flexible and supportive of long-term development priorities.

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He added that legal reforms should be done in advance so that when global and regional changes occur, Tanzania is already prepared with laws that facilitate progress rather than delay it.

"We must ensure that as others advance, our laws are already well aligned with Vision 2050, making them friendly and enabling," he said.