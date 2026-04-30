South Africa: Eastern Cape Premier Apologises to Angry Taxi Operators

Province failed to pay for scholar transport

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has apologised to taxi operators for the provincial Department of Transport's failure to pay them on time for school transport.

On Wednesday, Mabuyane accepted a petition from the operators, who claim they have not been paid for their services since the beginning of this year. Some say they have outstanding invoices dating back to 2022.

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At least 100 taxi operators gathered at Bhisho Stadium for a protest march to Mabuyane's office. They say they are facing financial distress due to constant delays in payments by the department.

They also complain that they have never received a promised annual increment of 6%.

Reading the petition, SANTACO member for the Amathole region Bulelwa Mmangweni said the delays in payments were crippling taxi operators' ability to maintain vehicles, buy fuel and pay drivers. Mmangweni said they wanted immediate payment of all outstanding invoices.

She said some operators had already lost assets and businesses.

"It is impossible for operators to renew permits and ensure vehicles' safety compliance or roadworthiness without receiving payments timeously," said Mmangweni.

"Treat transport operators with respect and dignity, acknowledging their essential role in our communities."

She said the operators wanted the responsibility for scholar transport to be removed from the transport department.

Earlier, SANTACO provincial convenor Mzwandile Nkewana said transport MEC, Xolile Nqatha had told them the problem was a shortage of budgeted funds.

He said the Treasury allocated money for 80,000 learners when the department transports about 115,000 learners.

Mabuyane dismissed claims that the department's bank account had been closed by the Treasury.

"It was a temporary closure for all the departments that had exceeded their budget. Treasury had to intervene to save state resources," said Mabuyane.

He said the provincial government was trying to find a way to pay faster. "Government policy states that we must pay our service providers within 30 days after they have submitted invoices," said Mabuyane.

"We thought we were making it easier when we decentralised payments to districts, but it looks as though that has not solved the problem." He said there was corruption in the districts because some operators were bribing officials to fast-track their invoices.

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Mabuyane pleaded with the taxi operators to wait until 7 May, after which the government would start processing payments.