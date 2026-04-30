Kenya: Court Jails Nyamira Officers 30 and 10 Years Over Murder of Suspect in Custody At Nyamira Police Post

Nairobi — Two police officers have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms after a court found them guilty of murdering a suspect while in custody at Nyamatoki Police Post in Nyamira County, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has announced.

In a statement, the ODPP said Police Corporal James Ogwagwa Nyakina was handed a 30-year jail term, while Police Constable Jackson Kirui Kipngeno was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment following their conviction in connection with the death of Amos Kemosi Kereri.

The court heard that the two officers jointly murdered Kereri on August 19, 2019, while he was being held in custody at the police post.

According to the prosecution, the officers, who were on night patrol alongside colleagues, arrested Kereri and detained him at Nyamatoki Police Post.

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While in detention, the two officers assaulted him, inflicting injuries that later proved fatal.

He was subsequently taken to hospital the following morning, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

"The prosecution established that the two officers, while on night patrol together with other police officers, arrested the deceased and took him to the said post, where the two assaulted him and when he was taken to the hospital the following morning, he was pronounced dead," ODPP said.

Prosecutors presented testimony from a total of 14 witnesses to support the case, providing evidence that led the court to conclude the officers were responsible for the fatal assault while the suspect was under their custody and protection.

The ODPP noted that the prosecution team was led by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joel Chirchir, who successfully secured the conviction after years of legal proceedings.

The ruling adds to growing scrutiny over police conduct in custody-related deaths in Kenya, with human rights organizations and civil society groups continuing to push for accountability and adherence to lawful procedures within law enforcement agencies.