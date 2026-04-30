Kenya Inflation Rises to 5.6% in April On Fuel, Transport Costs

29 April 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — Kenya's annual inflation rose to 5.6 percent in April, up from 4.4 percent in March, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The increase was driven by higher prices of food, transport and fuel, as captured in the latest Consumer Price Index report.

KNBS data shows food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 8.8 percent, transport costs increased by 10 percent, while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels went up by 2.4 percent.

Earlier in the month, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) raised the price of super petrol by Sh9.37 to Sh197.6 per litre and diesel by Sh10.21 to Sh196.63.

The regulator attributed the fuel price increase to higher global oil landing costs linked to supply disruptions, despite an 8 percent VAT reduction on fuel.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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