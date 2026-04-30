South Africa: Deportation of Over 600,000 Illegal Immigrants Shows Home Affairs At Full Steam Under Min Schreiber

press release

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is proud of the progress made by the Department of Home Affairs, under DA Minister Leon Schreiber, in strengthening border security, modernising ports of entry, and deporting illegal immigrants.

Recently over 600,000 individuals have been deported from South Africa, for either attempting to illegally enter South Africa, or from the interior of the country.

These deportations include over 500,000 persons deported by the Border Management Authority at the border while attempting to enter South Africa illegally, and 109,344 "inland deportations" completed since the formation of the GNU by the Department of Home Affairs, where people who are already in the country are deported.

This reflects a coordinated and determined approach to restoring the rule of law at South Africa's borders under Minister Leon Schreiber.

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Just yesterday Minister Schreiber announced a R12.5 billion investment into upgrading six of the country's busiest land border posts, including Beitbridge, Lebombo and Maseru Bridge to make them safer and more secure.

These upgrades are also critical to reduce congestion, and will enable faster and more efficient movement of goods and people.

Efficient borders are not only a security imperative but an economic necessity, with delays at ports of entry historically costing South Africa billions in lost trade and reduced competitiveness - this is changing under Minister Schreiber.

These developments mark meaningful progress in securing our nation. South Africa's border had previously been weakened by failing infrastructure and corruption, but that is being turned around now.

Across the Home Affairs ecosystem progress is tangible. Bank Branches offering SmartID applications, biometric verification, drones monitoring borders, and digital travel systems are all part of the Digital Transformation of Home Affairs being led by a DA Minister.

The DA reiterates our call for the Border Management Authority to be fully capacitated to carry out its expanded mandate. Crucially, the transfer of SAPS border policing functions must be finalised without further delay to ensure a unified and effective enforcement framework.

The DA supports reforms that secure South Africa's borders while facilitating trade and economic growth. The current trajectory is positive and we know the minister will ensure that these reforms deliver real, lasting impact.