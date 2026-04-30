Zimbabwe Seeks UN Security Council Seat With 'Friend to All' Foreign Policy

Zimbabwe says its foreign policy under the Second Republic is guided by constitutional principles and a commitment to stronger international cooperation as it campaigns for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira said the country's diplomatic approach is rooted in Section 12 of the Constitution which calls for the peaceful pursuit of national interests while promoting constructive relations with other nations.

"Section 12 says that we must pursue our national interests in peace within the international environment and that we must live well with others," Prof Murwira said.

He said Zimbabwe's foreign policy is also shaped by a broader national vision of building a fair, independent and prosperous society.

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"The main national objective is to maintain and cultivate a just, independent and confident society which is prosperous and with people that have happy and fulfilling lives," he said.

Prof Murwira said this framework has informed Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement strategy, aimed at rebuilding ties with the international community.

"This whole issue is based on the constitutional foundations of Zimbabwe's foreign policy," he said.

Zimbabwe is seeking a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2026-2027 term.

Prof Murwira said the country had already received formal backing from several regional and international groupings.

"We have had the formal endorsement from the African Union, the endorsement from SADC and support from regions including the Pacific, Central Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America," he said.

He added that further diplomatic outreach was continuing in Eastern and Western Europe to broaden support for the campaign.

The minister said Zimbabwe remained confident of success, citing its stated foreign policy of being a "friend to all and enemy to none" under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"We are not in the business of manufacturing enemies. We are in the business of making friends," he said.

Prof Murwira also linked diplomatic efforts to Zimbabwe's international image and economic interests, including tourism promotion.

"Zimbabwe was voted the best tourism destination of 2025 and again the best tourism destination for 2026," he said.

He said Zimbabwe's campaign was in line with the United Nations Charter, which promotes peace, cooperation and mutual respect among nations.

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"We are basically very confident that we are going to get this. Zimbabwe will contribute to a better world for all," he said.