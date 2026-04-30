Uganda: 23 Feared Dead in River Nguse Boat Accident

29 April 2026
The Independent (Kampala)

Kagadi, Uganda — At least 23 people are feared dead following a boat accident on the River Nguse in Kagadi district. Eight people are said to have survived the accident. The boat accident occurred on Tuesday night at around 8 p.m. in Kyaleni cell, Pacwa town Council in Kagadi district.

Available information gathered by Uganda Radio Network (URN) indicates that the locally made canoe capsized while it was loaded with bags of charcoal and over 30 people.

The passengers were from Kikuube district crossing to Pacwa town council in Kagadi when the boat they were traveling in capsized.

Justus Businge, the Pacwa town Council LCIII Chairperson, has confirmed the boat accident, adding that efforts are being made to retrieve the bodies.

According to Businge, only eight people survived the boat accident and were rushed to various health facilities in the district for medication.

He says those believed to have died in the boat accident are mainly charcoal burners and farmers who had crossed to Kikuube to participate in charcoal burning and farming activities and died as they were crossing back to the Kagadi side.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson, has also confirmed the accident, adding that a team of police divers has been sent on the ground to help retrieve the bodies.

He says the identities of both the survivors and the deceased persons are yet to be established.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

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