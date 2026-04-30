Mozambique LNG to Disburse Over 145 Million Meticais for Flood Victims

Maputo — The Mozambique LNG project, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which is being developed by a consortium led by the French oil and gas company TotalEnergies, has pledged to disburse 145.5 million meticais (2.2 million US dollars at the current exchange rate) to support the recovery of communities affected by floods across the country.

The LNG project, which is budgeted at about 20 billion dollars, was recently relaunched this year after it was forced to halt operations in 2021 following a major terrorist attack against Palma town.

According to a statement, the support will be channeled through an agreement that the company signed on Tuesday with three civil society organizations: MAHLAHLE - Association for the Promotion and Development of Women; Caritas Mozambique Association, and World Vision International-Mozambique.

The initiative is expected to benefit approximately 180,000 people in the southern provinces of Gaza, Inhambane and Maputo, through interventions in the areas of water, sanitation and hygiene, education, agriculture and livelihoods, food security, and the protection of women and children.

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Of the total amount, 63.25 million meticais will be applied in a partnership with MAHLAHLE for the implementation of a recovery plan focused on water, sanitation, education, and agriculture, benefiting approximately 125,000 people in the districts of Manjacaze and Chibuto, in Gaza province.

The Caritas Association will receive 18.97 million meticais to support approximately 15,000 people in the districts of Marracuene and Moamba, in Maputo province; Chókwè, in Gaza, and Govuro and Panda, in Inhambane, through the distribution of agricultural and school kits, promotion of hygiene practices, disease prevention, and strengthening of livelihoods.

World Vision will receive 63.25 million meticais to support approximately 40,000 people in the districts of Guijá and Mabalane, in Gaza, focusing on restoring water sources, strengthening food security, access to education, providing agricultural inputs, and community protection.

The partner organizations will be responsible for the direct implementation of activities on the ground, ensuring interventions adapted to local contexts and centered on the beneficiary communities.