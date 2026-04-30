South Africa: Severe Heavy Rain Forecast for Four Provinces - South African News Briefs - April 30, 2026

Severe Thunderstorm Alert Issued Across Four Provinces

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms expected across several provinces, reports EWN. SAWS has forecasted heavy rainfall for the North West, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and Free State provinces. The adverse weather is linked to a cut-off low system, which can result in prolonged severe conditions. SAWS forecaster Moneiwa Singa has urged residents in the affected provinces to exercise caution during the heavy rains.

Suspended Official to Face More Questions Over Tender Probe

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Suspended Tshwane Metro Police Department official Tshukudu Malatji is set to continue his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, reports SABC News. He is being probed for alleged tender manipulation within the City of Tshwane. The commission has previously heard that Malatji failed to comply with an instruction to halt Ad Hoc security services in the city, resulting in expenditure of approximately R14 million.

KwaZulu-Natal Doctor in Court Over Sexual Harassment Claims

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal doctor is expected to appear in the Madadeni Magistrates' Court following his arrest over multiple sexual harassment allegations, reports EWN. He is accused of inappropriately touching female patients at a State hospital in Newcastle. It is alleged that he would also force the victims to perform sexual acts on him. Police say the alleged incidents date back to August last year. His arrest was triggered by an anonymous tip-off.

More South African news