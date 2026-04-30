Namibia Still to Sign China's Zero Tariff Policy ... Must Transform Opportunity Into Industrial Output

The sweeping new Chinese trade policy that redraws Africa's export landscape, handing Namibia and 52 other African countries unprecedented access to one of the world's largest consumer markets, is simultaneously raising the stakes for domestic industrialisation. While China's new trade policy is set to commence this Friday, 1 May 2026, the international relations and trade ministry yesterday noted that it is still finalising the process of signing up to the trade initiative.

"The Ministry is still undertaking the required statutory processes. Further communication will be provided once the process has been concluded", was the response from Executive Director, Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati.

The new Chinese trade policy removes all quota restrictions and applies to everything from raw commodities to finished goods, sharply reducing the costs of African exports entering China and effectively opening the Chinese market to African goods. This is in stark contrast to the US trade policy that severely restricts trade through increased tariffs.

From 1 May 2026, China will eliminate tariffs on 100% of tariff lines for African countries with which it has diplomatic ties, a move that goes beyond symbolic trade diplomacy and into the realm of structural economic transformation.

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For Namibia, the implications are immediate and far-reaching.

"This is a massive opportunity for our Small and Medium Enterprises," said international relations and trade minister, Selma Ashipala- Musavyi, recently, confirming that Namibian exports qualify under a "Pre-Early Harvest" arrangement, which is a transitional phase toward the broader China-Africa Economic Partnership for Shared Development (CADEPA). At a time when global trade flows are increasingly volatile, China's move effectively anchors Africa more firmly within a US$348 billion bilateral trade relationship in which the continent has historically played a limited role as a supplier of raw materials.

Commodities to competitiveness

The elimination of tariffs is expected to immediately boost the price competitiveness of African goods. For Namibia, key export sectors such as beef, fisheries and speciality agriculture stand to benefit from lower landed costs in China, potentially unlocking higher volumes and improved margins.

According to Stephen Ndegwa of South- South Dialogues, the new Chinese policy creates a pathway to rebalance Africa's export profile. By extending duty-free access to processed and semi-finished goods, China is incentivising African economies to move up the value chain. For Namibia, this could mean exporting not just raw agricultural produce, but branded, processed goods, from packaged meat products to refined fish exports and niche agricultural offerings.

The opportunity is enormous as China's agricultural imports alone exceed US$200 billion annually, and even marginal price advantages in such a vast market can translate into significant gains for exporters.

Industrialisation test

Yet China's new trade policy also exposes a critical weakness in Africa's limited manufacturing base. With manufacturing contributing just 11% to Africa's GDP on average, the continent, and Namibia in particular, faces a structural challenge in scaling up production capacity quickly enough to take advantage of the tariff-free window.

Without targeted investment, Namibia risks defaulting to the historical pattern of exporting raw materials while importing higher-value goods. The zero-tariff framework, however, is designed to counter exactly that dynamic. By making value-added exports more competitive, it strengthens the business case for local processing industries, from meat processing and fisheries to wood products and agro-processing.

At the same time, the new policy is likely to accelerate Chinese investment on the continent. With Chinese foreign direct investment stock in Africa already exceeding US$40 billion, the next wave of capital is expected to target export-oriented manufacturing, logistics, and supply chains.

For Namibia, this could translate into new industrial partnerships, technology transfers, and improved production standards, provided the policy environment is aligned to attract and retain such investment.

Meanwhile, the anticipated rise in trade volumes will also place pressure on Namibia's infrastructure systems, such as ports, rail networks, and customs processes, which will need to operate with greater efficiency to handle increased export flows. Trade facilitation reforms, including digitised customs and streamlined border procedures, are likely to move from policy ambition to operational necessity.

Moreover, access to the Chinese market comes with stringent quality, phytosanitary, and certification requirements. For Namibian exporters, meeting these standards is not optional and comes with the price of market entry.

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However, products that meet Chinese standards will inevitably gain credibility in other global markets, enhancing Namibia's export diversification and reducing dependence on a single trading partner.

China's aggressive market opening comes at a time when global trade tensions have raised questions about the future of Western trade preferences.

The recent reauthorisation of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) until December 2026 offers Namibia a temporary buffer, allowing duty-free access to both the US and Chinese markets for the remainder of the year. Ashipala-Musavyi also underscored the significance of this dual access, noting that AGOA's extension removes a looming 15% tariff threat and provides "immediate relief and medium-term certainty" for key export sectors.

For Namibia's private sector, this rare alignment of trade privileges presents a strategic window, but one that will not remain open indefinitely.