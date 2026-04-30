Namibia: Kwaito Star Dollar 6 Comeback After 14-Year Silence

After more than a decade away from the spotlight, Namibian kwaito artist Sedekia Nakaambo, known as Dollar 6, says he is ready to return to music - if given the support he believes has been missing.

Speaking to The Namibian over the weekend, the artist said he has been absent from the music scene for the last 14 years.

"The reason why I haven't been involved in music is financial issues... there's nothing that comes out of my music for me to continue or even record a new album," he added.

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Originally from Okaku village in the Oshana region, Dollar 6 made his name in the late 90s and early 2000s by combining Oshiwambo with his unique form of kwaito, making tracks such as 'Dollar 6 akala mpano'.

His first album, 'I Do My Way', released in 2005, won him accolades and nominations such as the best newcomer and most promising artist at the NBC/Sanlam Music Awards.

He went on to release 'Mwene Gwomkutsi' in 2007 and his last album, 'Shimaliwa Oosatana', before he disappeared from the music scene.

According to the artist, he has been busy with an album of over 50 tracks, yet to be released.

"I have lots of music that I can sing anytime. All I need is an opportunity or financial backing so I can make a comeback," he said.

Dollar 6 expressed frustration with the music industry. He blamed promoters for sidelining and undermining local musicians.

"Promoters are destroying the Namibian music industry because we are no longer booked, and that hurts many artists, especially those who want to make a comeback," he said.

He has made a decision to take down his music from all social media accounts.

"I had to take down my music because nobody supports me," he said.

Dollar 6 supporter Helmut Neema thinks the musician still belongs to the music industry and needs a second chance.

"Dollar 6 is talented and consistent with his message. Musicians such as Dollar 6 require the industry and people to support them because they were the architects of Namibian music," says Neema.

The musician, however, has not lost hope. He said he can rise to fame again with the help of support from those around him.

"I am ready to make a comeback. I only need some support," he said.