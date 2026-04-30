Uganda: Mukono MP Maseruka Calls for Youth-Driven Policy Shift

Mukono South Member of Parliament-elect Robert Maseruka of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has called for a renewed focus on youth-led governance and long-term national development, emphasizing the need for fresh ideas in Uganda's political landscape.

Speaking during NBS Morning Breeze on Wednesday, the 89th Guild President of Makerere University reflected on generational responsibility and the role of young leaders in shaping the country's future.

"I was born in 2000; before I was born, this government had already been in power for over a decade. This year, they are making 40 years. Coming from my background, I felt it was time to remind them of the promises they made to the people," he said.

The 26-year-old NUP General Secretary for Mukono District questioned the value of long-standing leadership without tangible progress, arguing that longevity in office should not be equated with effective governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We don't need to compare longevity with experience; four decades in a system that is not functioning properly is not a badge of honor," he said, urging fellow young Ugandans to actively participate in governance rather than remain on the sidelines.

According to Maseruka, the current generation must adopt resilience while leveraging modern technology to propose innovative solutions to national challenges.

"This is the age where we must think about what our country will look like in the next 40 years. If policymakers are not thinking about us, then we must become part of the policymaking process," he said, stressing that future citizens will judge current leaders by their actions.

"Our children will not ask what our fathers did; they will ask what we did," he added.

"I think that as the 12th Parliament, we should focus on the livelihood of the people of Uganda. The sole reason we are actually put in these positions is to provide service."

Maseruka was declared winner of the Mukono South parliamentary race following the January 15, 2026 general elections.

According to results released by the Electoral Commission, he secured 19,621 votes, defeating incumbent Fred Kayondo of the Democratic Party (DP), who garnered 11,895 votes.

At just 26, his victory marks a significant milestone for youth representation in Ugandan politics, signaling a new generation of leaders poised to shape the country's direction ahead of the 12th Parliament.