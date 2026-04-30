Uganda: Government Moves to Restore Basement Shops As Recovery Efforts Begin After Disaster

Attention has turned to traders operating in basement commercial spaces as government begins phased recovery efforts following the recent disaster that disrupted business operations in affected urban areas.

State Minister for Disaster Preparedness Lilian Aber said authorities are prioritising the restoration of business premises, including lower-level shops that were among the most affected.

"Our short-term intervention is to ensure that businesses return to normal operations," Aber said, adding that no category of traders would be excluded from the recovery process.

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Officials noted that basement shops suffered unique challenges during the disaster, including flooding, restricted access, and destruction of merchandise, making recovery more complex compared to ground-level businesses.

The government is expected to present a more comprehensive recovery framework during an upcoming Cabinet sitting, which may include safety inspections, infrastructure rehabilitation, and revised guidelines for operating in basement commercial spaces.

Aber emphasised that the response strategy will be multi-layered, covering immediate relief, medium-term rehabilitation, and long-term resilience planning.

"We are addressing the situation comprehensively--short-term, mid-term, and long-term," she said.

Traders operating in affected basement units have raised concerns over safety and the risk of future incidents, urging government to provide clearer assurances before reopening.

However, Aber called for calm, noting that technical assessments are still ongoing to guide safe reopening procedures.

Officials say the recovery plan is also expected to introduce stricter building and safety standards for basement-level trading spaces, as part of broader urban resilience reforms aimed at preventing similar disruptions in future disasters.

The intervention marks the beginning of structured recovery efforts, with government balancing the urgency of restoring livelihoods against the need to improve safety standards in vulnerable commercial infrastructure.