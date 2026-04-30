Uganda: Govt Announces Shs20bn Disaster Support for Kampala Traders Affected By Floods

Government has announced a Shs20 billion ex-gratia relief package for traders affected by recent flash floods in parts of downtown Kampala, as authorities move to address the aftermath of widespread property damage along key commercial zones.

Speaking alongside the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Alex Kakooza, Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Relief and Refugees, Lillian Aber, said the government has already taken emergency action to restore drainage and reopen affected business areas.

"Government acted swiftly through emergency drainage interventions that enabled floodwaters to be cleared and business operations to resume," Aber said during a press briefing in Kampala.

The floods, which hit areas including Nakivubo Channel, Ssebana Road, Allen Road and surrounding business zones, caused significant damage to merchandise and disrupted trading activities.

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Aber said the Shs20 billion support package, approved under the directive of President Museveni, is intended to provide relief to verified victims.

"Under the leadership of H.E President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Government has provided Shs20 billion as ex-gratia support to assist affected traders," she said.

She emphasised that a structured verification process is underway to ensure only genuine victims benefit from the relief funds.

"A transparent assessment and verification process is being undertaken to ensure that the support reaches the rightful beneficiaries based on documented losses," Aber noted.

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, a multi-sectoral committee has been established to oversee implementation of the directive, working closely with traders' representatives in the affected areas.

"The Office of the Prime Minister is coordinating a multi-sectoral committee to implement this Presidential directive, working closely with traders' representatives to guide verification and the disbursement process," she said.

Aber said government is also prioritising long-term interventions aimed at preventing a recurrence of flooding in the capital, including drainage system upgrades, stricter enforcement of building regulations, environmental restoration, and improved disaster preparedness mechanisms.

"Government remains committed to long-term solutions including drainage improvement, stricter enforcement of building regulations, environmental restoration, and strengthened disaster preparedness to build a safer and more resilient Kampala," she said.

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She appealed to affected traders to remain calm as authorities complete verification and disbursement processes.

"I appeal to the traders to remain calm as we expedite the process of data verification," Aber added.