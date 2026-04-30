Uganda: Kasese Diocese Launches 'Green Pilgrimage' Ahead of Uganda Martyrs Day

The Diocese of Kasese has unveiled an innovative environmental campaign aimed at blending faith with ecological responsibility, as preparations intensify for the 2026 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

The initiative, dubbed the Uganda Martyrs Memorial Forest, was officially launched by the Bishop of Kasese, Francis Kibira, who described it as both a spiritual and environmental milestone for the diocese entrusted with animating this year's national celebrations.

"This year, 2026, Kasese Diocese has been given the responsibility by the Uganda Episcopal Conference to animate the June 3 Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo," Bishop Kibira said. "Among the many preparations we have undertaken--fundraising, organising the choir, and preparing foot pilgrims--we have introduced tree planting as a key activity to mark this sacred journey."

The bishop emphasised that the campaign goes beyond symbolism, describing it as a deliberate act of faith and stewardship inspired by the Church's teaching on care for creation.

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"It is an innovation we believe has been given to us by the Holy Spirit," he noted. "As we celebrate the Uganda Martyrs, we are also reminded that we are part of creation. We depend on God's creation, and therefore, we must protect and nurture it."

Under the initiative, Christians across the diocese are being encouraged to plant trees in their homes and parishes, while pilgrims travelling on foot to Namugongo will participate in a unique "green pilgrimage."

According to Bishop Kibira, pilgrims will plant trees at various stopover points along their journey, transforming the route into a living memorial.

"Pilgrims who will move from here will first plant trees in Kasese. When they reach Fort Portal, Mubende, Ntinda, and finally Kampala, they will continue planting trees," he explained. "This will be one of the most important activities carried out during the pilgrimage."

Uganda Martyrs Day, marked annually on June 3, attracts millions of pilgrims from across the world to Namugongo.

This year's celebrations are expected to carry a strong message on environmental conservation, echoing the Church's global call to care for the earth.

With the launch of the memorial forest, the Diocese of Kasese is setting a precedent that intertwines spiritual devotion with sustainable action--ensuring that the legacy of the martyrs is honoured not only in prayer, but also through protecting the environment for future generations.