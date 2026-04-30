South Africa High Court Orders Freeze On Chivayo's Assets, Bank Accounts, Private Jet

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has ordered a freeze on bank accounts and key assets linked to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, including a luxury private jet he has now been barred from accessing, in a cross-border divorce battle.

In an order issued on 23 April 2026, Justice Teffo revived an earlier interim anti-dissipation order granted on 20 January, effectively reinstating restrictions that prevent Chivayo and associated entities from accessing or dealing with the listed assets pending further proceedings.

The court further issued a rule nisi compelling the respondents to return to court on 15 June 2026 to show cause why the order should not be made final.

The applicant in the matter is Chivayo's ex-wife Louise Sonja Madzikanda, who is seeking to secure a share of the couple's estate while divorce proceedings continue before the Harare High Court.

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The order targets a wide range of respondents, with Chivayo cited as the first respondent. Financial institutions cited include First National Bank Limited, ABSA Bank Limited, Nedbank Limited, Standard Bank Limited, Capitec Bank Limited and Discovery Bank Limited.

Also cited are the Registrar of Deeds Pretoria and the Airports Company of South Africa, alongside several companies linked to the businessman, including Intratek Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Stemcor Agri International (Pty) Ltd, IMC Communications Company (Pty) Ltd, Trintas Petroleum Company (Pty) Ltd and WMC Trading Company (Pty) Ltd.

The revived order enforces strict controls over funds held in multiple accounts and prohibits any transactions that could reduce balances or alter ownership of properties tied to Chivayo or his businesses.

It also extends to high-value movable assets, most notably a Bombardier Challenger 300 private jet.

Madzikanda successfully asked to have aviation authorities directed to prevent the movement of the aircraft once it lands within their jurisdiction, effectively grounding it and denying Chivayo access.

The legal battle stems from an urgent application filed in January by Madzikanda, who is seeking to block what she describes as the dissipation of joint matrimonial assets before the finalisation of divorce proceedings in Zimbabwe.

Court papers show she is pursuing an order to "interdict, restrain and prohibit" Chivayo from disposing of or concealing assets, arguing there is a real risk the estate could be depleted.

The dispute spans multiple jurisdictions, with parallel proceedings unfolding before the Harare High Court under case number HCHF 62/26. It has already spilled into related litigation, including a custody dispute which was recently settled as tensions deepens between the estranged couple.

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Madzikanda maintains she is entitled to a substantial share of the matrimonial estate, which includes high-end properties, luxury vehicles and significant financial holdings across several companies.

The South African court's intervention locks down access to key assets and places them under judicial protection.